



Industry insiders said the safety of Britain's tap water could be at risk because water companies could not use the products to clean them because all laboratories that test and certify the chemicals were closed.

Industry insiders called this the Brexit problem. This is because from 2026, EU countries will share laboratory capacity. This means that if the UK remains in the EU, water companies will be able to use products that have passed testing on the continent.

However, UK regulations mean products cannot be tested overseas. It must be tested by a certified laboratory in the country, but no such laboratory is currently available.

If the company fails to keep contaminants out of its water supply, it could pose health risks. Thousands of people became unwell in Devon this year after Cryptosporidium parasites were found in supplies. Schools and businesses have had to close temporarily, which has had a negative impact on the local economy. Some households had to boil their tap water for a month to remove contaminants.

Under Department of Drinking Water Inspection (DWI) regulations, any item or chemical that comes into contact with drinking water must be tested under strict conditions under EU-derived legislation known as Regulation 31. This ensures that these products are safe to use. Avoid leaching hazardous chemicals into your drinking water supply and encouraging the growth of dangerous microorganisms.

Laboratories must be Regulation 31 certified. This means that all testing on chemicals, pipes, or other items is performed according to specific standards. There were three such laboratories in the UK, but they have all closed since 2021 due to the high costs of running them.

This means it cannot be used to test new products or purify water, nor can it be approved for products that must be retested every five years. Whistleblowers at water companies said this would limit the availability of products on the market, endangering safety and reducing competition, leading to higher prices and lower quality of service. There is a backlog of dozens of products waiting to be tested.

There are no plans for a new laboratory. DWI cannot provide a date for when the new lab may open or when the issues will be resolved. Water company insiders say the rule has led to an indefinite halt to the use of all new products that remove contaminants from the water supply.

People tasked with cleaning tap water at a UK water company say gaps in testing capacity have caused existing products to fail compliance and have since been withdrawn from the market. They said many of these products, which are currently unavailable, actively prevent contaminants from entering the water supply.

Trade group British Water told the industry: The closure of laboratories providing this critical testing service has not only disrupted production lines, but also left suppliers struggling to meet the stringent requirements of their customers.

Ceris van de Vyver, director of CV Water Consultancy, has worked in the water industry for decades, including in DWI.

There are currently no testing facilities in the UK that can meet Regulation 31 testing requirements, she said. These are specific, highly focused laboratories. There are currently no open laboratories, which poses several challenges to the adoption of new innovative products.

Van de Vyver said the situation in the EU was different. In Europe, harmonization of standards for EU member states is planned by December 2026 as part of the revised Drinking Water Directive. We are looking at what Europe is doing. Clearly the events of the past few years mean we are in a different situation.

She added: Although we are currently operating safely, manufacturers are feeling frustrated as they cannot get their products approved in the UK.

[The DWI] Make sure all products that come into contact with your drinking water are of the highest quality. As a water industry, we have to comply and want to maintain water quality.

A DWI spokesperson said: “There are currently difficulties with laboratory capacity for Regulation 31 testing in the UK, but this does not impact consumers and no products will bypass the system.” Rather, it is an operational challenge within water companies and their supply chain systems. Industry, regulators and governments are working to increase the capacity of the system.

A Water UK spokesperson said: Regulation 31 is essential to ensure that the products we use to treat and transport drinking water comply with the highest standards. Due to strict regulations, the UK independently has some of the best drinking water in the world. Water companies are working with regulators and manufacturers to ensure their processes operate as efficiently as possible.

