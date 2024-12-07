TikTok decision: judges uphold ban on TikTok in the United States





A panel of judges has ruled that a law mandating the sale or ban of TikTok in the United States is constitutional. The panel heard arguments on national security and the First Amendment. The case will likely be appealed to the Supreme Court. Once in power, Trump could also intervene.

The future of TikTok in the United States looks bleaker.

A three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled Friday that a law seeking to force the sale or ban of TikTok was constitutional.

Congress passed the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act in April. The law prohibits companies like Apple and Google from hosting applications owned by a foreign adversary that allow users to “create an account or profile to generate, share and view text, images, videos, communications in real-time or similar content. “.

It identified TikTok and its owner, ByteDance, as covered companies. ByteDance operates in China, which the United States considers a foreign adversary.

The law gave ByteDance until January 19 to either divest itself of TikTok's US assets or be booted from the app stores.

TikTok challenged the law in May, arguing that it violated its users' First Amendment rights. His argument failed.

“The First Amendment exists to protect freedom of expression in the United States,” the court ruling said. “Here, the government acted solely to protect that freedom against a foreign adversary nation and to limit that adversary’s ability to collect data about people in the United States.”

TikTok said in response to Friday's ruling that the law amounts to government censorship of the more than 170 million Americans who use the app.

“The Supreme Court has an established history of protecting Americans’ right to free speech, and we hope it will do just that on this important constitutional question,” TikTok said.

Why did the US government target TikTok?

U.S. officials from both parties fear the app poses a national security risk because of its Chinese owner. Some have raised concerns that ByteDance could be forced to hand over U.S. user data to the Chinese Communist Party, as required by a domestic intelligence law. Members of Congress also expressed concern that TikTok could be used as a propaganda tool to promote pro-CCP rhetoric.

TikTok said it does not share information with the Chinese government and stressed that its content moderation is handled by a U.S.-based team that “operates independently of China.”

TikTok will likely appeal the decision and could end up in the Supreme Court. If the Supreme Court upholds the ruling, TikTok could have a savior in President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump previously tried to ban TikTok, but he has since reversed course and said he would try to save the app once in office.

Legal experts previously told BI that the new president could direct his Justice Department not to enforce the divestment or ban law, or claim that it simply doesn't apply to TikTok. Both strategies may be difficult to defend against a legal challenge, particularly if the Supreme Court rules against TikTok.

Trump could also try to negotiate the sale of TikTok to a new owner who is not tied to a foreign adversary.

ByteDance said it would not sell TikTok's U.S. assets, but it might be more open to the idea if other options were not considered.

Some members of Congress appear to favor a sale. Rep. John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on U.S.-Chinese Communist Party Strategic Competition, told BI in November that the Trump administration would have “a unique opportunity to negotiate a U.S. takeover of the platform, allowing TikTok users to continue to enjoy a safer and better version of the application, free from any control of a foreign adversary. »

