Rare red weather warning issued as Storm Darragh pummels Britain and Ireland, urging millions to stay indoors | uk news





Millions of people have been urged to stay indoors as Storm Darragh pummels the UK and Ireland with winds gusting up to 93mph.

A rare red “danger to life” warning for winds has been issued for most of Wales and parts of the south-west as the fourth storm of the season reaches England.

This is one of many warnings currently blanketing the country.

Follow Live: Storm Darragh Latest

Image: The Met Office has issued several weather warnings for this weekend. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

The government sent text alerts to about 3 million people before the storm made landfall.

The alert warned people of the coming chaos, said it was unsafe to drive in the storm and asked people to “stay indoors if possible.”

Gusts of up to 93mph were recorded overnight at Capel Curig in north Wales and 92mph at Aberdaron on the Llyn peninsula, according to the Met Office.

Winds reaching 80mph were recorded in other parts of Wales, while gusts of up to 77mph were seen in Northern Ireland and south-west England, forecasters said.

Get the 5-day weather forecast right where you are.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

2:08 Millions of storm warnings sent out.

The Met Office's Tom Morgan said the storm peaked around 7am, adding that higher wind speeds were “possible” later.

The center of the storm, where winds had calmed, was across the northeast.

Thousands of people across Northern Ireland, England and Wales were without power.

The Energy Networks Association said about 86,000 homes were without power in England, Scotland and Wales as of 9am.

National Grid said more than 55,000 customers were without power in the South West, South Wales and West Midlands as of 8am.

A note on the Northern Ireland Electricity Network website says “due to the number of faults” the authority is unable to provide estimated restoration times.

Image: A fallen tree blocks a road in Mervue, Galway City.

The National Highways said the Prince of Wales Bridge (M4) and Severn Bridge (M48), which connect south-west England and Wales, were closed due to strong winds.

The QEII Bridge at Dartford Crossing in southeast England was also advised to be closed due to strong winds.

Image: A fallen tree in Liverpool. Photo:PA

Network Rail Wales said all train services on the North West Coast Line were suspended until further notice due to the fallen tree.

The Merseyside Premier League derby between Everton and Liverpool, scheduled to kick-off at Goodison Park at lunchtime, has been postponed.

Several British Airways flights to and from Heathrow, Paris, the US and the Netherlands have been cancelled.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

1:24 Storm Darragh: How bad will it be?

Red 'Danger to Life' weather warning

A red weather advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. today and will last until 11 a.m.

The Met Office said the worst weather was expected for coastal areas and parts of west and south Wales.

Strong winds will also come through the Bristol Channel, causing large waves on exposed beaches.

The red warning is one of nine warnings issued for Saturday, including two amber wind warnings.

The areas under red alert in the South West are:

• Bath and North East Somerset • Bristol • Devon • North Somerset • Somerset • South Gloucestershire

The following areas are on red alert in Wales:

• Bridgend • Cardiff • Carmarthenshire • Ceredition • Conwy • Gwynedd • Isle of Anglesey • Monmouthshire • Neath Port Talbot • Newport • Pembrokeshire • Swansea • Vale of Glamorgan

A gale warning is in place for most of the UK until Sunday morning.

Collect ‘essential items’

An emergency alert from the Cabinet Office on Friday advised people to consider collecting “torches, batteries, mobile phone power packs and other essential items” they already have at home.

The text is as follows: “A red warning for winds has been issued for your area. Very strong winds associated with Storm Darragh are expected to cause significant disruption.

“Strong winds can blow debris, down trees and create large waves around coastal areas, all of which can pose a risk to life.”

When a notification came in, it made a sound much louder than a normal text until it was turned off.

However, some people claimed they did not receive it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/millions-urged-to-stay-inside-as-storm-darragh-hits-uk-and-ireland-with-rare-red-weather-warning-issued-13268433 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos