Russian military calls US generals in rare communication





Russian military officials contacted US generals in one of the first official communications between the two militaries since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Officials in Washington and Moscow confirmed Thursday that a call took place on November 27 between Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov and the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown, at the request from the Russian army.

On that call, the two generals discussed Russian naval operations, with Gerasimov warning Brown in advance of Russian exercises in the Mediterranean Sea, so that U.S. ships and other NATO forces would not misinterpret them as an act of aggression.

“The information was provided in order to prevent possible incidents due to the presence of US and NATO warships near the Russian exercise area,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. press release.

Gen. Charles Brown participates in a news conference at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, July 25, 2024. Brown received a call from a Russian counterpart in late November. Gen. Charles Brown participates in a news conference at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, July 25, 2024. Brown received a call from a Russian counterpart in late November. Getty Images

According to the Pentagon, the generals also discussed “a number of global and regional security issues,” including the war in Ukraine, in which Russia considers the United States a “direct participant.”

Communication between the United States and Russia declined significantly following the escalation of war in 2022, in stark contrast to how the two countries approached information during the Cold War.

Following the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, President John F. Kennedy established a direct line to Moscow at the White House, allowing immediate communication with the Kremlin to prevent future tensions from escalating. similar.

The recent exercises in the Mediterranean, which lasted three days, involved two Russian frigates conducting practice firings of a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, as well as a submarine firing Kalibr cruise missiles. The Russian military also fired an Onyx missile from a ground launcher at a training target at sea.

Newsweek contacted the Russian Defense Ministry by email for more information about its communications with U.S. forces.

The call between Brown and Gerasimov comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Russia after President Joe Biden changed his administration's policy to allow Ukraine to fire long-range missiles at the Russia.

This policy shift led to a Ukrainian strike on the Kursk region, carried out with Anglo-French Storm Shadow missiles, precision-guided weapons that Ukraine was previously barred from using to target the territory. Russian.

