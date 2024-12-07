BP reportedly seeking buyers for stake in US gas pipeline system





Signage is displayed on an oil storage tank at the BP-Husky Toledo refinery in Oregon, Ohio, USA

Luc Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

BP is seeking buyers for a stake in its U.S. gas pipeline network, four people familiar with the matter said.

The British energy group could raise up to $3 billion from the sale, two sources said, with one adding that BP could sell up to 49% of the company.

The sale process is part of BP CEO Murray Auchincloss's push to reduce the company's debt levels, which have increased over the past year, two other sources said.

BP declined to comment. The four people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

As its share price stagnates, BP faces pressure from investors to improve its performance and profitability, amid concerns over the company's energy transition strategy.

It plans to sell stakes in its Lightsource BP solar business as well as its onshore wind division and offshore wind operations in the United States. Auchincloss, which is looking to increase cash flow and reduce debt, will update the company's strategy in February.

Net debt rose to $24.3 billion at the end of September, from $22.3 billion a year earlier, due to lower-than-expected asset sales, BP said in its third-quarter results.

The company's shares have lost more than 18% of their value since the start of the year, a performance worse than that of any of its competitors. Shell shares are down 3% year to date, while Exxon Mobil is up 14% and Chevron is up almost 7%.

The U.S. oil and gas pipeline industry has seen increasing consolidation in recent years as production increases and permitting issues for new pipelines increase the value of existing assets.

BP has about 1,500 miles (2,414 km) of pipelines that transport 1.1 million barrels of crude, natural gas and fuels per day across the United States, according to its website.

