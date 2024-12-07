UK, 'economic recession' amid 'employment crash' triggered by national insurance increase…





The UK is headed for a 'recession', a top recruiter has warned. Photo: Alami

One of the UK's biggest recruitment agencies has warned the UK is heading for a recession, blaming the Prime Minister's National Insurance hike for a slump in the jobs market.

The chairman of recruitment giant Reed told LBC the data showed job listings had fallen 13% month-on-month since October and a 26% drop compared to November 2023. recession.

James Reed claims the UK jobs market is facing an accelerating car crash and that the government has created a million black holes in corporate balance sheets to address the 22 billion black holes left by the previous government.

Asked how businesses were responding to plans to increase employer national insurance premiums, Mr Reed said: “Almost everyone I talk to is looking for ways to mitigate this. I am concerned that this will lead to increased unemployment and perhaps even worsen the recession as business confidence has taken a huge hit.

Pressed further on whether a recession was in the cards, Mr Reid added a flashing red light. When you see this level of decline [in the jobs market] In the past, that was the result of recessions.

Read more: Starmer admits Britain's economic performance is 'not good enough' after economy shrinks in September

Read more: Labor pledges to unleash agility and usher in 'biggest construction boom' in 50 years with 150 new infrastructure projects.

James Reed. Photo: Reed

We saw a recession coming at the end of 2023 before the Bank of England and others because our jobs data showed this. I worry that this may mean another decline. Yes.

It was a further blow to the government after the Confederation of British Industry today cut its forecast for UK economic growth to 1.6% in 2025 from 1.9%.

In his keynote speech yesterday, Sir Keir Starmer outlined six priorities by which the government will be judged, promising to put raising living standards and increasing people's disposable income at the heart of its work.

Underpinning this goal is the aim for the UK to achieve the highest sustained economic growth rate in the G7 grouping, which includes the US, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada.

Keir Starmer on Friday. Photo: Alami

But Reeds data suggests that goals may be undermined by a jobs market that resembles a slow-motion car crash.

“The job market is suffering,” he said. What we have seen in the labor market over the past two years – and I characterize it as a slow-motion car crash – is a steady decline in vacancies, with car crashes now accelerating. Reed's November statistics show vacancies are decreasing at an increasingly rapid rate.

I think they [the government] They were still cheering for a penny a pint in Parliament when the phones started ringing and business owners asked their accountants how big a blow this National Insurance rise would be for their employers.

Professor John Curtis on Labour's falling approval ratings

This will impact people's livelihoods and future lives at work, and it is falling and will fall even faster.

“If you look at the work we have done over the last five months to stabilize the economy and create the conditions for inward investment, which is a real stimulus for wealth creation and job creation,” Starmer said. And for growth – at the investment summit we had just a few weeks ago, we will see £63 billion worth of investment flowing into this country. This is measured by jobs across the country. This country forever.

“And this shows that people who have the capacity to invest to create the jobs of the future are convinced that now is the time to invest in the UK. So I am very pleased that that is happening. I am delighted that the Government has made a deal here at Hitachi. “That’s the way we’re doing it, and we’re very excited to deliver it that way.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/uk-heading-for-recession-recruiter-warns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos