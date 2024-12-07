Money, lawyers or strengthening Farage on X: How Elon Musk could influence British politics | Elon Musk





Elon Musk seems to have many obsessions. The world's richest man is evangelical about electric cars, space travel and Donald Trump. Another of his interests could have significant implications for Britain. This is British politics.

The billionaire is reportedly looking to become the biggest donor in history as he is rumored to be paying $80 million to Nigels Farages Reform UK party.

Musk observers say that, like many who have embraced Trump's brand of militant right-wing populism, he was radicalized by frustration with the lockdowns.

Annoyed by the way manufacturing at Tesla's car plants was taking a hit, he began spending more time online and testing the boundaries of the rules against misinformation put forth by Twitter, as it was known at the time.

Now, having helped put Trump in the White House, he is reportedly turning his attention to the UK.

Reform sources said they were unaware of Musk's spending plans, which Musk denied. But if Tesla and

Within two years of acquiring But Musk went further and used his account to amplify the message of far-right activist and convicted criminal Tommy Robinson.

Around the time riots erupted in British cities this year, Musk launched a full-scale attack on the Labor government, claiming civil war was inevitable and describing the prime minister as a second-tier Keir, echoing his treatment by police. White far-right protests are harsher than minority groups.

But last weekend, when the Sunday Times reported that Musk was planning to donate $80 million to Nigel Farages Reform UK party and that the lawmaker believed he would become the next British prime minister, it was revealed that Musk had been linked to the UK It was suggested that words could be exchanged for related actions. minister.

Musk denied the claim on Thursday, but British reformists have been noticeably quiet about it, while Farage boasted last month that he would expect help from his new friend Elon in the next general election. One major donor to his party was quite optimistic, telling the Guardian this week:

Musk's wealth has increased by $133 billion ($104.4 billion) so far this year to $362 billion, thanks to his roughly 13% stake in Tesla and his ownership of several other companies.

The reasons for Musk's apparent hostility toward Starmer and interest in Britain may be more complex.

Theories as to why the UK is in Musk's crosshairs include the notion that Musk has come to see the UK as the center of what he describes as a woke mind virus, which he blames for his estranged daughter's gender transition.

A more exotic theory, based in part on Musk's time at X, is that his tweets about breaking news in the UK are a result of his tendency to stay up late in the US.

Musk told the BBC last year that he believes people should not tweet after 3am.

But one of the clearest explanations has to do with the clear clash between Musk's own liberal, ultra-free speech vision that X is the internet's veritable town square, and Labor's mission to crack down on online hate speech.

Last August, Musk complained about Peter Kyle, the Secretary of State for Science and Technology, who is directly responsible for the UK government's involvement with social media companies. Also irritating Musk is the role played by Labor figures, including Morgan McSweeney, now Starmus' chief of staff, in setting up the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). CCDH criticizes Musk for removing Twitter's guardrails against hate speech. . Last October, Musk declared war on CCDH, describing it as a criminal organization he would go after.

But there is no indication that holding Musk accountable will halt his advance into right-wing politics in the UK. Beyond the near-constant surge of tweets, it's more unclear how Musk might amplify his footprint in British public life.

Musk has been able to avoid strict restrictions on overseas donations by donating money through an X subsidiary in the UK or by securing British citizenship, which his father, Errol, said he was entitled to because his grandmother was British.

Musk may also be tempted to get more involved in the debate with British industry and engage more deeply with the Starmus government.

Musk's last notable engagement in the UK was in November last year, when he attended the first AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, home of the Enigma code breakers. People who met Musk at the Bletchley summit said he was polite, chatty, surrounded by a surprisingly minimal entourage, and appeared to handle many of the official emails about the event himself.

This has convinced one former government adviser that discussing AI policy is probably the best way for Labor to build a serviceable relationship with Musk. The tech mogul, who founded his own AI company, xAI, has consistently warned about the dangers of unchecked technological development. “The likelihood that AI will kill us all is higher than zero,” he said at the summit.

The former adviser said the establishment of the UK's AI Safety Research Institute by Rishi Sunak's Conservative government, a world first at the time, could have some influence on Musk.

He cares about AI safety and has been doing so for many years. The former adviser said he thought having a grown-up conversation with him about the UK's world-leading research into national security risks from AI would be a good starting point, adding that Rishi Sunak would be a good emissary even if Starmer finds it political. loath. Musk doesn't take fools and Sunak knows his stuff on AI.

Another option would be to send Kyle and National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell, who was impressed with his understanding of the briefing. The former adviser said he would show he was serious.

The current government's wariness of Musk can be gauged by how heavily redacted the correspondence between Musk's office and the Cabinet Office about the Bletchley Park summit was released to the Guardian this week after a freedom of information request.

This includes an email sent by Musk's office to Number 10 in November last year, in which Sunak was informed that Musk would not be attending the second day of the summit due to important issues. At the time, Musk's absence was related to the head of government, so everything went as planned.

What a shame. But of course we understand what No 10 revealed in its email to Musk.

Donald Trump rambled and lied repeatedly during his interview with the Elon Musk video.

In addition to his provocative social media posts, Musk could also build a beachhead against the Starmus government. X is currently recruiting a Regulatory Counsel in London or Dublin as well as a Senior Government Affairs Associate to identify opportunities for X to advocate for freedom of expression at its European headquarters in Dublin.

Starmer's nightmare is that Musk can largely support Farage and afford significant resources without having to provide tens of millions of pounds.

A former Twitter employee in London who was with the company when Musk took over said: There has always been a way to get people on the backend of Twitter, what we call VIT. [very important Tweeters] It could be amplified, but it never will. But I noticed that not long after he fired a bunch of people, he had an amplify tag on his name, so he was showing up in everyone's feed whether you followed him or not.

It's something he could do for anyone else, whether it's an election in the US or the UK, trying to influence people's perception of Keir Starmer or boosting someone like Nigel Farage.

But I think Twitter and now X is like a crack addiction to him. He is always chasing a particular hit and ends up radicalizing himself through the platforms he has purchased.

The platform has already had a real impact on the fortunes of the British far-right, which was struggling to reach a wide audience after being deplatformed by major social media companies.

His Twitter takeover changed things, according to Joe Mulhall, research director at Hope Not Hate, noting that Yaxley-Lennon explicitly thanked Musk at a protest in July.

He said: Many of the most prominent figures who spread disinformation during this year's riots have had their accounts of X returned thanks to Musk's pardon. Musk’s decision to platform, engage and amplify extreme figures in the UK is having a visible impact on our politics and on our streets.

Musk has been contacted for comment.

