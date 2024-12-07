TikTok is about to be banned in the United States





CNN New York —

TikTok has lost its bid to repeal a law that could result in the platform being banned in the United States.

A U.S. appeals court upheld the law in a ruling Friday. Denying TikTok's argument that the law was unconstitutional, the justices held that the law did not violate the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, nor the Fifth Amendment's guarantee of equal protection of the laws.

The decision means the platform is set to face a US ban unless it can convince Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell and find a buyer starting January 19, 2025. After the deadline, US app stores and internet services could face heavy penalties. fines for hosting TikTok if it is not sold. (Under the legislation, Biden can grant a one-time extension of the deadline.)

In a statement, TikTok said it would appeal the decision.

The Supreme Court has an established history of protecting Americans' right to free speech, and we hope it will do just that on this important constitutional issue, said spokesperson Michael Hughes . Unfortunately, the TikTok ban was crafted and imposed based on inaccurate, false, and hypothetical information, resulting in outright censorship of the American people. Banning TikTok, unless stopped, will silence the voices of more than 170 million Americans here in the United States and around the world on January 19, 2025.

ByteDance previously indicated that it would not sell TikTok.

President Joe Biden signed a bill in April requiring the platform to be sold to a new non-Chinese owner or be banned in the United States, after years of concern on Capitol Hill that ByteDance poses a risk to national security. In particular, lawmakers fear that ByteDance could share user data with the Chinese government for surveillance purposes, or that the Chinese government could force the company to use TikTok's algorithm to spread propaganda.

TikTok sued to block the law in May, arguing that it infringed on the free speech of its more than 170 million U.S. users and unfairly singled out the platform. The court consolidated that lawsuit with claims from a group of individual TikTok creators.

At a September hearing, U.S. government lawyers argued that TikTok's algorithm was controlled by its Chinese parent company and could be used to influence American users.

In its decision, a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit recognized that American TikTok users create and view all kinds of free speech and engage in with others and with the world.

However, they wrote, in part precisely because of the platform's broad reach, Congress and several presidents determined that removing it from the control of the (People's Republic of China) was essential to protect our national security.

The courts' decision Friday largely deferred to Congress, finding that lawmakers acted within their constitutional powers and followed proper procedure in crafting the TikTok law. The legislation narrowly addresses the specific issue of TikTok's ties to China, the justices said, and does not remove content or require a certain mixing of content.

In the United States, citizens would remain free to read and share as much PRC propaganda (or other content) as they want on TikTok or any other platform they choose, the judges said. What the law targets is the PRC's ability to covertly manipulate content. Understood in this way, the government's justification is entirely consistent with the First Amendment.

Unimpressed by TikTok's counterarguments, the justices rejected the company's objections to the U.S. government's national security concerns. TikTok is only quibbling over how U.S. officials have characterized its data practices, they said, and TikTok's defense of its data collection misses the forest for the trees.

One flashpoint in the case was a proposed deal with U.S. national security officials that TikTok said would have resolved potential spying concerns. During the litigation, TikTok implied that the U.S. government acted in bad faith by continuing negotiations for months before suddenly cutting off communication and then supporting legislation that Biden ultimately signed. US government lawyers, for their part, responded that the draft agreement was insufficient to resolve security concerns.

The justices on Friday sided with the U.S. government in the deal negotiations, saying they could neither criticize nor question U.S. officials' determination that the proposed deal with TikTok was wrong. quite far away.

Jasmine Enberg, senior analyst at Emarketer, described the move as a major setback, but not yet the end of the road for TikTok.

If an appeal to the Supreme Court also fails in favor of TikTok and the ban is enforced, it would cause a major upheaval in the social landscape, benefiting Meta, YouTube and Snap, while harming content creators and to small businesses that rely on the app for their livelihood, Enberg wrote in an email.

In a statement following the ruling, Patrick Toomey, deputy director of the ACLU's National Security Project, said the ruling sets a wrong and dangerous precedent.

Banning TikTok blatantly violates the First Amendment rights of millions of Americans who use the app to express themselves and communicate with people around the world, Toomey said. The government cannot shut down an entire communications platform unless it poses extremely serious and imminent harm, and there is no evidence of that here.

TikTok users were also quick to react to the decision on Friday morning.

This is crazy, said one user in a video posted on the platform. I don't want Mark Zuckerberg (CEO of Meta) to own TikTok, it won't make me feel better. (There is no indication that Zuckerberg, who has his own TikTok-like feature in Instagram Reels, would seek to buy the platform from ByteDance, or that any effort to do so would be accepted by U.S. antitrust authorities.)

I'm still hoping TikTok doesn't get banned in the US but right now it doesn't look good, another user said.

If TikTok fails to appeal or part ways with ByteDance, the ban could take effect a day before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Although Trump was the first to attempt to ban TikTok in the United States during his previous term, he recently suggested that he no longer wants to ban the app.

In March, Trump posted on Truth Social that he opposed banning TikTok because it would only empower its industry rival, Facebook, and Zuckerberg, whom Trump has accused without evidence of meddling in 2020 presidential election and threatened with life in prison. (Zuckerberg, for his part, has worked to build bridges with Trump, congratulating him on his 2024 election victory and meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.)

Trump added in June in a video posted on the platform itself that he would never ban TikTok.

However, it is unclear whether he will be able to overturn the law or find a way to enforce it.

