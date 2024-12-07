Farages Reform UK poll surges as Labor loses support after Starmer reset





Your support helps us tell the story

From reproductive rights to climate change to big tech, The Independent is where the stories are unfolding. Whether we're investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing 'The A Word,' the latest documentary highlighting American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts. Messaging.

At such a critical moment in American history, we need reporters on the field. Your donations allow us to continue sending journalists to tell both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across politics. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to block Americans' reporting and analysis with a paywall. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, and those who can afford it should pay for it.

Your support makes all the difference.CloseRead More

Nigel Farages Reform UK has recorded a dramatic three-point rise in the opinion polls in a week.

The Independent's latest Techne UK tracking poll appears to confirm the trend of voters moving towards his brand of nationalist populism.

The poll of 1,644 voters was taken after Sir Keir Starmus resumed his speech at Pinewood Studios on Thursday and appears to suggest it has failed to boost confidence in the Labor government.

Support for Labor fell one point to 27%, the lowest level since Jeremy Corbyn's election, while support for British reform rose three points to 21%. Additionally, confidence that Sir Keir's government is moving in the right direction has fallen four points, from 33% to 29%, in just one week.

There was more bad news for Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who visited Washington DC this week, with her party falling two points to 25%.

Open image from gallery

Nigel Farages Reform UK has recorded a dramatic three-point rise in the opinion polls in a week (PA).

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davis' bid for the Christmas number one spot does not appear to have helped his party. Additionally, the Green Party was up 1-7%, while it was down 1 point to 12%.

The change appears to mirror the results of another poll last week, which found UK Reform in second place, 24% ahead of Labor, according to polling firm Find Out Now.

Mr Farage told The Independent: Momentum for reform is growing rapidly.

His deputy Richard Tice added: Now we have three political parties that poll regularly in the 20s. We have moved away from a two-party system.

The party received a further boost this week from the defections of former Tory MP Dame Andrea Jenkyns and Conservative Home founder Tim Montgomerie.

Open image from gallery

Keir Starmer gave his reset speech at Pinewood Studios on Thursday (PA).

Reform UK claims there will be more defections, including from former and current MPs.

Yesterday billionaire Elon Musk denied reports that he planned to donate $100 million to the party, but his response did not rule out additional amounts.

Michela Morizzo, CEO of Techne UK, believes the failure of Sir Keir's government and the Tories' defection are dealing a blow to the two traditional main parties.

She said: This week's tracker offers some hints and suggestions. Keir Starmer's Plan for Change speech neither warmed nor rewarded, leaving Labor down 1%.

Moreover, the announcement of a real or presumed breakaway from the Conservative Party for Reform Britain, the announcement of a wide-ranging territorial organization, and the possibility of a large donation from Elon Musk have tipped the balance on the right, leading to a three-point increase for Reform Britain. This also affected the Conservative Party's results, which fell two-fold.

She added: This essentially means two things. The first is that it doesn't really matter whether the news published is true or not. The difference was made by the headlines and, above all, by the feeling that Reform UK was healthy, organized and very active.

Will this situation last? It is impossible to say because we have to wait and see how the Conservatives will react to what is happening and, above all, what their plans are for the coming months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/farage-reform-starmer-labour-reset-tracker-poll-b2660488.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos