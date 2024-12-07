



TikTok is one step closer to being banned in the United States. A federal appeals court ruled Friday in favor of a law that requires the wildly popular social media company to sell its assets to a non-Chinese company or face being banned from the country entirely. The move is the latest twist in a years-long battle between the U.S. government and TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

ByteDance has until January 19 to sell the application or risk being banned.

TikTok's millions of users will have to find alternative means of communicating, Justice Douglas Ginsburg said. This burden is attributable to [Chinas] a hybrid commercial threat to U.S. national security, not the U.S. government, which engaged with TikTok in a multi-year process with the goal of finding an alternative solution.

TikTok said the divestment was not technologically, commercially or legally possible. Michael Hughes, a spokesperson for TikTok, said in a statement that the company would appeal the decision to the nation's highest court.

The Supreme Court has an established history of protecting Americans' right to free speech, and we hope it will do just that on this important constitutional issue, he said. Unfortunately, the TikTok ban was crafted and imposed based on inaccurate, false, and hypothetical information, resulting in outright censorship of the American people. Banning TikTok, unless stopped, will silence the voices of more than 170 million Americans here in the United States and around the world on January 19, 2025.

TikTok has faced a wave of lawsuits, congressional hearings and investigations at both the federal and state levels in recent years. It peaked in April when Joe Biden signed a bill requiring ByteDance to sell the app to a non-Chinese owner or face a ban in January. In 2023, Montana became the first state to ban TikTok, but a judge blocked the state law before it could take effect.

TikTok first filed this lawsuit against the Justice Department in May. The court's three-judge panel said the law's provisions targeting enforcement survive constitutional scrutiny.

Ginsburg wrote that the measure was the culmination of broad bipartisan action by Congress and successive presidents. It was carefully designed to address only control by a foreign adversary and was part of a broader effort to counter a well-founded national security threat posed by the PRC (People's Republic of China).

The US government says TikTok poses a national security threat because China could use the app to access the personal data of millions of Americans. Lawmakers also say they fear China is manipulating what millions of people see on the app and spreading propaganda. The government has not disclosed any evidence that Beijing or ByteDance did so.

The Chinese Communist Party has made clear that it is prepared to leverage technology to collect data on our children and all American citizens, New Jersey Democratic Congressman Josh Gottheimer said in a statement during the presentation of the bill last March. It's time to fight the TikTok information invasion against American families.

In May, ByteDance, TikTok and a group of social media influencers filed a lawsuit to block the law. They say the measure is unconstitutional, unfairly targets the social media company and violates the right to freedom of expression of its millions of users.

TikTok has 170 million U.S. users on its platform, about half the country's population. Even though its parent company is based in China, TikTok says it is not under Chinese influence because it operates separately and is headquartered in Singapore and Los Angeles. It claims that its American users' data is managed by Oracle, an American company.

Several civil and digital rights organizations opposed the ban, including the American Civil Liberties Union, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the Center for Democracy and Technology. In a letter to Congress last March, they wrote that a privacy law would do more to protect people's data. They said the bill to ban TikTok was outright censorship.

During oral arguments in the case in September, the appeals court's three-judge panel listened to arguments from both sides. One of the judges, Sri Srinivasan, expressed concern that TikTok is owned by a foreign entity with the ability to access a lot of data about American citizens.

When it's a foreign organization, it doesn't have a first amendment right to object to regulation of its retention, he said. He then argued that ByteDance's divestiture from TikTok could solve this problem.

