Storm Darragh: Driving advice as Met Office warns of strong winds hitting UK





Your support helps us tell the story

From reproductive rights to climate change to big tech, The Independent is where the stories are unfolding. Whether we're investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing 'The A Word,' the latest documentary highlighting American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts. Messaging.

At such a critical moment in American history, we need reporters on the field. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to tell both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across politics. And unlike many other quality news sources, we choose not to block Americans’ reporting and analysis with a paywall. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, and those who can afford it should pay for it.

Your support makes all the difference.CloseRead More

As Storm Darragh pummels the UK, the Met Office has issued a rare red alert for strong winds, warning of significant disruption and risk to life.

Parts of Wales and south-west England could see gusts of up to 90mph between 3am and 11am on Saturday, while an amber warning was in place for much of the rest of the UK.

Flying debris and falling trees could pose a risk to life, while large waves and beach material could be thrown onto coastal roads and shorelines.

It can also cause damage to buildings and homes, such as blown off roofs and downed power lines, as well as power outages that can affect other services, such as cell phone service.

Open image from gallery

A rare red weather warning has been issued for parts of Wales and southern England (Method Office).

The fourth storm of the season is also expected to bring heavy rain over the weekend, with around 130 flood warnings and alerts in place across the UK.

When is Storm Darragh expected to hit the UK?

A national yellow warning for strong winds has been issued until 6am on Sunday across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland.

A red warning for strong winds has been in place for Cardiff, Bristol and Devon from 3am on Saturday.

A yellow warning for rain has been issued until noon on Saturday for parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland hit hard by Storm Butt.

How should you protect yourself from the weather?

The National Weather Service website has published guidance on how to protect yourself from high winds, including protecting your property from damage and injury.

Make sure loose items such as bins, flower pots, garden furniture and trampolines are securely secured and shed and garage doors are locked. If you live near the coast, be sure to check the weather forecast and make sure your dogs are on a lead when walking near cliffs.

You should also listen to travel updates and check for road closures and delays before you depart to plan your route. Please bring a fully charged cell phone and leave essentials such as warm clothes and a flashlight in the car.

Open image from gallery

People walking in windy conditions near Tower Bridge in London (PA Wire)

What is your driving advice?

Driving in these conditions can be dangerous. Drivers should drive slowly and be cautious of tall vehicles and caravans on exposed roads.

Give cyclists and motorcyclists more space than usual and use dipped headlights when visibility is severely reduced. If the road is flooded, turn around and find another route. The leading cause of death during flooding is driving through flood water.

Dale Hipkiss, duty manager for National Highways, said: If you are planning to drive over the next few days, please prepare your trip in advance and take extra care on the roads.

When weather conditions become difficult, adjust your driving habits to manage the situation as safely as possible. Additionally, it is a good idea for drivers to check the vehicle's tires, coolant, and oil level before driving off to reduce the risk of breakdown.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/storm-darragh-wind-weather-warning-advice-help-b2660461.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos