Appeals court rejects TikTok's attempt to overturn possible US ban





A federal appeals court on Friday unanimously upheld a law that could lead to a ban on TikTok as early as next month, dealing a resounding defeat to the popular social media platform as it fights for its survival in UNITED STATES.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has denied TikTok's petition to overturn the law that requires TikTok to sever ties with its China-based parent company, ByteDance, or face banning by mid-January and rejected the company's challenge to the law. argued that he violated the First Amendment.

The First Amendment exists to protect free speech in the United States, said the court opinion, written by Justice Douglas Ginsburg. Here, the government acted solely to protect that freedom against a foreign adversary nation and to limit that adversary's ability to collect population data in the United States.

TikTok and ByteDance, another plaintiff in the lawsuit, are expected to appeal to the Supreme Court, although it is unclear whether the court will take up the case.

The Supreme Court has an established history of protecting Americans' right to free speech, and we hope it will do just that on this important constitutional issue, TikTok spokesperson Michael Hughes said in a press release.

Unfortunately, the TikTok ban was crafted and imposed based on inaccurate, false and hypothetical information, resulting in outright censorship of the American people, Hughes said. Unless stopped, he said the law would silence the voices of more than 170 million Americans here in the United States and around the world on January 19, 2025.

While the case will go directly to court, it's also possible that both companies could be thrown a lifeline of sorts by President-elect Donald Trump, who tried to ban TikTok during his first term but declared during the presidential campaign that he now was. against such action.

He wants to save TikTok, Rep. Michael Waltz, Trump's pick for national security adviser, said Friday during an interview on Fox Business.

The law, signed by President Joe Biden in April, was the culmination of a years-long saga in Washington over the short-video sharing app, which the government considers a national security threat because of its links with China.

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a law that could lead to a ban on TikTok within months in the United States. Here's what you need to know.

The United States has expressed concern that TikTok collects vast amounts of user data, including sensitive information about viewing habits, which could fall into the hands of the Chinese government through coercion. Officials also warned that the proprietary algorithm that powers what users see on the app is vulnerable to manipulation by Chinese authorities, who can use it to shape the platform's content in ways that are difficult to detect. . The European Union expressed similar concerns on Friday as it investigates intelligence suggesting Russia may have abused its platform to influence elections in Romania.

Today's ruling is an important step in stopping the Chinese government from weaponizing TikTok, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement Friday.

TikTok, which sued the government over the law in May, has long denied that it could be used by Beijing to spy on or manipulate Americans. Its lawyers pointedly pointed out that the United States has not provided evidence that the company passed user data to the Chinese government or manipulated content to benefit Beijing in the United States. They also argued that the law was predicated on future risks, which the Justice Department pointed to in part by pointing to unspecified actions the two companies allegedly took in the past due to requests from the Chinese government.

Friday's ruling came after the appeals court panel, made up of two judges appointed by Republicans and one by Democrats, heard oral arguments in September.

During the hearing, which lasted more than two hours, the panel appeared to question how TikTok's foreign ownership affects its rights under the Constitution and how far the government could go to limit the potential influence of abroad on a foreign platform. On Friday, all three rejected TikTok's petition.

In the court's ruling, Ginsburg, a Republican appointee, rejected TikTok's main legal arguments against the law, including that the law was an illegal law or an expropriation of property in violation of the Fifth Amendment. He also said the law did not violate the First Amendment because the government was not seeking to remove content or require a certain mix of content on TikTok.

The content of the platform could in principle remain unchanged after the divestment, and Americans would remain free to read and share as much PRC propaganda (or other content) as they wish on TikTok or any other platform of their choice , Ginsburg wrote. , using the abbreviation People's Republic of China.

Justice Sri Srinivasan, the court's chief justice, issued a concurring opinion.

TikToks lawsuit was consolidated by a second legal challenge brought by several content creators for which the company covers legal costs as well as a third suit filed on behalf of conservative creators who work with a nonprofit called BASED Politics Inc Other organizations, including the Knight First Amendment Institute, had also filed amicus briefs supporting TikTok.

This is a deeply flawed decision that reads too narrowly important First Amendment precedents and gives the government broad power to restrict Americans' access to information, ideas and media from abroad , said Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the organization. We hope that the decision of the appeals courts will not be the final word.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, lawmakers who had pushed for the legislation celebrated the court's decision.

“I am optimistic that President Trump will facilitate the US takeover of TikTok to enable its continued use in the United States and look forward to welcoming the app to America under new ownership,” said Republican Representative John Moolenaar of the Michigan, Speaker of the House Select. Committee on China.

Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a co-author of the law, said it was time for ByteDance to accept the law.

To ease concerns about the company's owners, TikTok says it has invested more than $2 billion to strengthen data protection for U.S. users.

The company also argued that the government's broader concerns could have been addressed in a draft agreement it provided to the Biden administration more than two years ago during talks between the two sides. He criticized the government for withdrawing from further negotiations on the deal, which the Justice Department says is insufficient.

Lawyers for both companies said it was commercially and technologically impossible to divest the platform. They also say that any sale of TikTok without the coveted algorithm, the platform's secret sauce that Chinese authorities would likely block as part of any divestiture plan, would turn the US version of TikTok into an island disconnected from other global content .

Still, some investors, including Trump's former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and billionaire Frank McCourt, have expressed interest in purchasing the platform. The two men said earlier this year that they were launching a consortium to buy TikTok's U.S. operations.

This week, a spokesperson for the McCourts Project Liberty initiative, which aims to protect online privacy, said that anonymous participants in their offering had made informal commitments of more than $20 billion in capital.

