Revealed: the tech bosses who invested $394.1 million in the US election – and how they compare to Elon Musk | American political financing





Silicon Valley invested more than $394.1 million in the US presidential election this year, according to a Guardian analysis, with most of it coming from a huge donation of around $243 million that Elon Musk made to Donald Trump's campaign.

Analysis of new election data from the US Federal Election Commission (FEC) shows the growing influence of the technology industry in US elections. Cryptocurrency supporters have been particularly active in this election, fighting to avoid regulation, pumping money into presidential campaigns and major congressional races.

Donors came from the biggest tech companies: Google, WhatsApp, LinkedIn and Netflix. Others were powerful venture capitalists who had made billions investing in technology.

Red and blue bubbles representing political donations

Trump received a total of $273.2 million in donations from some of the biggest names in tech, including:

$242.6 million from Elon Musk, owner of Tesla, SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter), whose net worth is estimated at $350 billion.

$5.5 million from Marc Andreessen, the billionaire founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z. Andreessens co-founder Ben Horowitz initially supported Trump but switched to Harris.

$5.1 million from Jan Koum, the WhatsApp founder who made most of his fortune when Facebook acquired the messaging app in 2014 for $19 billion.

Kamala Harris received a total of $120.9 million, including:

$51.1 million from Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, who left the social media company in 2008 to start workflow software company Asana.

$17 million from Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn.

$11.7 million from Chris Larsen, billionaire chairman of Ripple, a cryptocurrency company.

The FEC filings offer just a glimpse of the millions of tech companies flocking to Washington as they seek to influence government and regulators. Accounting for U.S. political donations is complicated and opaque, and donors can find ways to give money without it being made public.

There are several ways for a person to donate to a political campaign in the United States. The first is a direct contribution to a campaign, capped at $3,300 per candidate. The second is to donate to a political action committee (PAC) that contributes directly to a political campaign, helping to fund staff, outreach, events and advertising.

The landmark 2010 Supreme Court case, Citizens United v. FEC, made it much easier for industries and wealthy individuals to contribute to a political campaign, often in ways that are difficult to follow but entirely legal.

The court's decision gave way to a third, more opaque means of donation: Super Pacs. Corporations and wealthy individuals can donate an unlimited amount of money to a Super Pac. The only downside is that Super Pacs can't contribute directly to a campaign, but they can spend whatever they want on political advertising for their preferred candidate.

Read a blue bar chart of political donations

Spending by individuals and businesses on campaigns is therefore practically unlimited. This is how Elon Musk donated $242.6 million to Trump's campaign, and how many others were able to spend millions to support the candidate of their choice.

For many of Trump's wealthiest supporters, Trump's rhetoric has been overshadowed by his 2017 tax cuts, which are set to expire at the end of 2025. These cuts have significantly reduced taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

Trump has also given his closest supporters unfettered access to the White House since his victory in November. For Musk, $242.6 million was probably a small price to pay for the direct line he now has with the president-elect: Trump nominated Musk to co-lead the new Department of Government Efficiency, or Doge , an advisory commission responsible for evaluating government spending. with fellow entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

It's a turnaround from just two years ago, when Musk said Trump should hang up his hat and sail into the sunset. For his part, Trump had criticized Tesla and SpaceX and said he could bring Musk to his knees and begging.

Q&AMethodologyShow

The Guardian's analysis covers donations made by some tech millionaires and billionaires to either presidential campaign.

People included in the list include:

– those included in the Forbes list of billionaires in real time

– those who donated to technology-related political action committees (PACs) according to Follow the Crypto, a website specializing in tracking technology and cryptocurrency-related political action committees.

– those who would have supported one or the other candidate

These names were compared to official FEC donation data.

Donations made to Joe Biden or Kamala Harris were included in the analysis.

The analysis also takes into account donations made by the same individuals to PACS whose primary objective is to oppose or support presidential candidates, as identified by OpenSecrets, the Washington Post and other reports . It includes 40 who supported the Trump campaign and another 79 who supported the Harris/Biden campaigns.

The aggregate figures are probably underestimated because:

– Pacs which only give part of their donations to one or the other presidential candidate were excluded because there was no way of verifying what proportion of the donors' contribution went to one or other of the candidates.

– donations to any of the campaigns which do not fall within the scope of the FEC, for example donations made by charitable causes are not included

– the complexity of the Pac donation system and the variability in how donor names are recorded. Manual checks were carried out on those of $50,000 or more. Donations below this minimum may not appear in an individual's aggregate total, but are included in the main figures.

Calculations exclude reimbursements received by donors. Only contributions made during the 2024 election cycle, including donations made in 2023, are included.

Thank you for your comments.

But Musk isn't the only billionaire to support Trump after publicly criticizing him for years. Andreessen was a strong supporter of Hillary Clinton in 2016 and a critic of Trump's anti-immigration positions. Sequoia venture capitalist Doug Leone called the January 6 insurrection horrific and held Trump responsible for the attack afterward, but ultimately donated $3.5 million dollars to his campaign this year.

This wave of reversals is indicative of an ideological shift underway in Silicon Valley. Big tech has long avoided Washington, but has become increasingly involved in politics due to its merger around crypto and AI, two relatively new technologies that have yet to be widely discussed. scrutiny or government regulation.

The friendly attitude toward Trump has proven fruitful for industries seeking to avoid regulation. Oil and gas executives donated millions of dollars to Trump's campaign, with the former president promising to drill, baby, drill.

Trump's crypto donations and change of opinion have arguably already borne fruit. On Wednesday, Trump named Paul Atkins, CEO of Patomak Global Partners, to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, the top U.S. financial watchdog. Atkins is considered pro-crypto and would replace Gary Gensler, whose efforts to suppress the $3.5 billion crypto market have put him at odds with the digital currency community.

Although fossil fuel companies are typically the biggest spenders in elections, the cryptocurrency lobby is quickly becoming the biggest spender in US elections. According to a report from progressive think tank Public Citizen, the crypto industry was the leading business contributor to the 2024 elections.

Much of the impact of cryptos has been seen in congressional elections. The crypto lobby spent $40 million supporting the campaign of incumbent Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, but cryptos also participated in the presidential elections.

Although Trump once criticized crypto, calling it a scam, he has since embraced the industry as its defenders have entered his circle. Trump himself launched a cryptocurrency.

In May, Trump became the first presidential candidate to accept Bitcoin donations. Shortly after, twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the billionaire founders of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, donated a total of $2.5 million, much of it in real bitcoin, to the campaign of Trump. Tyler Winklevoss called Gensler evil and both twins pushed for light regulation of the industry.

The twins were refunded a portion of their bitcoins by Trump's campaign committee after exceeding the maximum donation limit.

Over the summer, Trump praised the Winklevosses as male role models with big, beautiful brains.

Red and blue bar graph over time

Harris also indicated she would be more supportive of the industry than her White House counterpart. It seemed to pay off: Chris Larsen, president of Ripple, a cryptocurrency company that runs its own digital token, donated at least $11.7 million to Harris' campaign.

She knows people who grew up in the innovation economy, Larsen said in October of Harris. I think she understands that on a fundamental level, in a way that I think the Biden people just weren't paying attention to.

Crypto advocates were willing to hedge their bets and have it both ways, said Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen. In any individual race where they thought a candidate was the crypto candidate, they weighed in heavily and often got real results.

But black money is not only the prerogative of the conservative right. The Guardian's analysis omitted a key donation from Bill Gates, the world's second-richest person, who reportedly donated $50 million to Harris' campaign. That's because his donation doesn't show up in the FEC data, since he donated the money through a nonprofit, which is not required to disclose donors .

There are many ways to give. One of the biggest of these is nonprofits, which are secretive and have almost no boundaries, Gilbert said. The United States has a complex system, and it exacerbates our problem of too much money in politics by making large chunks of that money secret.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/dec/07/campaign-spending-crypto-tech-influence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos