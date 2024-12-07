UK joins US-Bahrain deal to build security across Middle East





Today the UK announced its intention to join the US-Bahrain Comprehensive Security, Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA), which aims to build long-term security and stability across the Middle East. This demonstrates the UK’s commitment to working more closely with key defense partners Bahrain and the United States to promote regional stability and prosperity.

The UK's Middle East Secretary will travel to the region tomorrow to attend the Manama Dialogue, where Bahrain, the US and the UK will celebrate the signing of the UK's C-SIPA agreement. He will also address foreign, defense and intelligence ministers from the region and around the world to discuss the most pressing regional security issues.

The UK’s membership of C-SIPA will strengthen our strong security and economic cooperation with Bahrain. Bahrain has British naval installations in the Gulf and has supported operations supporting freedom of navigation and commercial trade through the Red Sea. The first UK-Bahrain Strategic Investment Partnership, agreed in 2023, has already delivered more than $1 billion worth of investment in the UK.

The UK has a special relationship with the United States, based on deep security, military and intelligence links, as well as unique cultural and people-to-people ties. Joining C-SIPA is a natural extension of this, and the UK will continue to be a trusted partner alongside the US and Bahrain, supporting greater stability and prosperity in the Middle East.

Minister for the Middle East and North Africa Hamish Falconer said:

The Middle East is prone to instability and the risk of escalation and miscalculation is high. It is more important than ever for the UK to join its key partners, Bahrain and the United States, in efforts to build long-term regional security in the region.

C-SIPA is our shared commitment to be at the forefront of global efforts to promote the rule of law and contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

We are delighted that the UK has announced its decision to participate and look forward to further developing our security cooperation with Bahrain and the United States.

Secretary Falconer will also attend the Doha Forum in Qatar to work with key partners to address challenges facing the world, from security to technology and development.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Gulf Coast next week to discuss defense and security partnerships and cooperation for regional stability. The UK is proud to work with the Gulf countries, who have been vital partners in our efforts to call for peace, provide humanitarian support and reduce tensions in the Middle East.

