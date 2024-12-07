Assad regime in Syria could fall within days, US increasingly believes





Biden administration officials, watching the remarkable speed of the Syrian rebels' advance, increasingly see the possibility that Bashar al-Assad's regime could fall within days, five U.S. officials told CNN.

If the US analysis proves true, it would mean a spectacularly rapid fall from power for the Syrian dictator after a 14-year war, which had remained relatively stagnant until last week.

Officials have cautioned that no formal assessment of Assad's fate has yet been established and opinions vary, saying his demise is not a foregone conclusion.

The emerging consensus is that this is an increasingly plausible scenario, a senior US official said.

It is likely that by next weekend, the Assad regime will have lost any semblance of power, another official said.

The only thing that could delay a rebel conquest would be a well-organized coup and reorganization, but Assad's people have done a good job stifling all potential competitors, the official added.

Another source close to U.S. intelligence on the developments noted that so far the opposition has made progress because regime forces have largely not stayed in the fight. But the areas where opposition forces have advanced the most, Aleppo, Idlib and Hama, also do not enjoy regime support and have therefore encountered less resistance, this person said.

The question is whether the regime's forces are really holding out against Damascus, they added.

Rebels are rushing toward the Syrian capital after routing government forces in two of the country's biggest cities in an advance that began just over a week ago. Homs, Syria's third-largest city, is next in their path as they head south.

Beyond, the capital Damascus.

The Biden administration appeared caught off guard by the speed of the rebel advance launched last week. The regime's troops collapsed and melted, leaving only a fragile shell of an army to defend the president and Damascus.

The United States has misjudged the sustainability of regimes before, most recently in Afghanistan, where the American intelligence community judged that the Afghan government would be more resilient than it ultimately was, and in Ukraine, where the United States United wrongly believed that it would fall into Russian hands a few days after Moscow's decision. invasion. As a result, in 2022, US intelligence launched a review of how it assesses foreign armies' willingness to fight, CNN previously reported.

The offensive is the first major flare-up in years between the Syrian opposition and the Assad regime, which has ruled the war-torn country since 2000. Syria's civil war began during the 2011 Arab Spring, when the regime suppressed a pro-democracy uprising. against Assad. More than 300,000 civilians have been killed in more than a decade of war, according to the United Nations, and millions have been displaced.

Leading the rebel advance in Syria is a group designated by the United States as a terrorist organization: Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, which was previously linked to al-Qaeda.

We have real concerns about the designs and objectives of this organization, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN last weekend. At the same time, of course, we do not deplore the fact that the Assad government, supported by Russia, Iran and Hezbollah, is facing certain types of pressure.

There is no indication that Iran and Russia, whose support has kept Assad in power, will intervene to save him, at least in a way that would make a difference. Russia is mired in its war in Ukraine, and Iran has been significantly weakened after recent Israeli strikes on its air defenses and the decimation of its regional proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah. HTS appears to have taken advantage of the fact that Assad's allies were all distracted and the world wasn't paying much attention to Syria when it launched its operation, one of the U.S. officials said.

One of the US officials said the Pentagon, which has about 900 troops in Syria, does not plan to change its military posture in the country and is waiting to see what happens while taking additional protective measures of his strength.

The United States has long worked with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to conduct counter-ISIS operations in Syria. The SDF has maintained contact with the rebel group known as HTS, the U.S. official said, but the United States does not communicate with HTS because it is considered a terrorist organization.

HTS does not appear to have overt support from Assad's adversary Turkey, but U.S. officials believe Turkey has given the group the green light to launch its operation.

One of the administration's main concerns is the security of Assad's chemical weapons stockpiles, said to contain both chlorine and sarin, which Assad has infamously used in rebel areas, much to the dismay of the international community.

It is unclear where Assad would flee, U.S. officials said. His protectors could offer him refuge in Moscow or Tehran, and it remains to be seen whether the rebels will set their sights on Latakia, an enclave of the Alawite sect to which Assad belongs.

The potential fall of the Syrian regime comes at a critical time in the United States, as President Joe Biden prepares to hand over power to President-elect Donald Trump.

The new president has already made his views clear, taking to social media on Saturday to call on the United States to stay away from any potential regime change and let the conflict play out.

Syria is a disaster, but it is not our friend, he wrote, calling for a hands-off approach and concluding with the message: LET IT PLAY OUT. DON’T GET INVOLVED!

Early in his first term, Trump ordered strikes against the Assad regime in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians. Trump then sought to withdraw U.S. troops involved in the fight against ISIS from northern Syria, although hundreds remained in the country.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally, warned on social media on Friday that the US government must ensure that ISIS prisoners held in northeast Syria are not released and that US troops in the countries receive the support they need.

If the Syrian government continues to collapse, I fear that American forces will be put in danger. It is therefore imperative that we have contingency plans to bolster our troops to ensure the anti-ISIS mission does not collapse, the South Carolina Republican wrote on X.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN's Sam Fossum contributed to this report.

