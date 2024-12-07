The havoc from Storm Darragh is not over yet as strong winds continue across the UK | extreme weather





James Woodbine was awakened by Storm Darragh at 5am, approximately when the power outage began. His 300-year-old villa is atop the Trofarth hill in north Wales, where the winds were strongest yesterday, measured at 93mph near Capel Curig.

The noise was the strangest thing, Woodbine said. A rumbling sound was heard from the ground, and with each gust of wind, a roar was heard that pierced the entire building. I've never heard anything like that before. I've been here for 30 years and in 2017 Storm Doris hit. But the situation was much worse. I have never seen a storm like that.

Woodbine is one of hundreds of thousands of people across the UK and Ireland affected by Storm Darragh. The storm was so severe that the Met Office issued a red wind warning for the 19th time since 2011, warning people of the threat to life.

A man in his 40s was killed when a tree fell on his van while he was driving along a section of the A59 dual carriageway at Longton, near Preston. Another man has died after a tree fell and hit his car in Birmingham yesterday afternoon. At 3 a.m., as the wind picked up, a Translink airport express bus went off the road and crashed into a wall near Antrim, Northern Ireland, and the driver was taken to hospital.

The Airport Express bus has left the road near Antrim, Northern Ireland. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The government stepped up warnings on Friday evening by sending siren alerts to 3 million phones in Wales and south-west England, and on Saturday Dyfed-Powys police declared a major incident due to a high volume of calls about uprooted trees and other hazards.

As the wind died down, rain poured down. The Welsh Department of Natural Resources issued 27 flood warnings and there were a further 17 in England. Additionally, more than 200 flood warnings have been issued for areas where flooding may occur. In Scotland, where a yellow alert has been issued, warnings have also been issued in the Borders and Tayside.

Most people avoided the roads, but some took the risk. Woodbine, who runs Woodys Glamping in the foothills of Snowdonia, said a family with four children turned up out of the blue and wanted to stay in one of his tents. Instead, he placed them in a more secure villa.

My wife told them. There is a warning. If you leave it, you must handle it very carefully.

Traffic cameras showed most roads were empty yesterday. The M25 road to hell near Heathrow was also relatively quiet, with the airport experiencing 83 cancellations by Saturday afternoon, according to tracking service Flightaware. Dozens of flights were canceled elsewhere, as well as ferry crossings at Stranraer, Western Isles, Holyhead and Fishguard. Stopped. Network Rail lists 14 failures.

Those who did venture found little place to go in the worst-hit areas. Even after the storm knocked out power, events were canceled and businesses closed. The Energy Networks Association said 177,000 homes across mainland England were without electricity yesterday afternoon, with the member network's online incident map showing a range of households from Eastbourne on the south coast to Bamburgh in Northumberland. It was revealed that a sea of ​​dots extending to .

A car buried under a tree felled by Storm Darragh in Sefton Park, a suburb of Liverpool. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

Ten royal parks in London are closed, including the Winter Wonderland attraction. The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool was postponed, while most rugby and football matches in Wales were cancelled, as were football matches in Crawley, Bristol and Plymouth. Visitors to some National Trust sites have been turned away and councils have closed recycling centres. Diss, Norfolk, has postponed turning on its Christmas lights.

The Met Office said the winds would subside, but Darragh is not over yet. A yellow warning was in place across England and Wales on Sunday, with Woodbine warned power was unlikely to return soon.

He said it would be 36 hours. Storms typically last about seven hours. I've had quite a bit of exposure. He could already see the damage from his back window Saturday afternoon.

One of the glamping tents has a torn canvas roof. I have blackthorn, an old tree pulled from the ground. Tiles are falling off the roof. All of our trash cans are gone. We have a hot tub lid, which we tied with string because we've seen lids fly off like frisbees before. They hang on for dear life. But we have 12 more hours left.

