Two men die after tree falls in UK winds

Downed trees and rough seas as Storm Darragh hits England

Two people have died after a tree fell on a car during Storm Darragh, which continued to rage across the UK with strong winds and heavy rain.

Wind gusts of up to 93mph lashed some areas on Saturday morning as the storm caused significant disruption in south Wales, west England and Northern Ireland and led to the cancellation of many train services and flights.

The Met Office's red warning for parts of Wales and south-west England ended at 11am (GMT) on Saturday, but an amber warning for further winds will remain in place until the evening.

More than 1,000 engineers were deployed throughout the day to cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes across the country. Thousands more are still in short supply.

The man died when a tree fell on the A59 in Longton, Lancashire.

A yellow weather warning for winds will remain in place across most of England until early Sunday morning.

West Midlands Police said a man died after a tree fell and hit his car in the Erdington area of ​​Birmingham at around 3pm on Saturday.

A man in his 40s has died after a tree fell on his Citroen van in Lancashire, police said.

Emergency services were called around 09:00 GMT after the accident on the A59 at Longton. He died at the scene.

In Wales, Dyfed-Powys Police, which covers the counties of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys, declared a major incident.

Police said they were receiving many calls about downed trees and poor driving conditions.

Elsewhere, owners of Llandudno Pier in Conwy said they were “absolutely devastated” with their 150-year-old unit being torn apart last Saturday. [its] “It was on its foundation and it tilted sideways.”

The owner of Llandudno Pier said the unit was “completely gone”.

While an amber weather warning was in place, part of the roof of Castle Douglas High School in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, was blown off and clean-up work was underway.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband told the Energy Network on Saturday evening that “more than 1,000 engineers were working to restore supplies” throughout the day.

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks previously said more than 46,000 properties were affected by the outage.

Part of the roof was blown off at Castle Douglas High School in Dumfries and Galloway.

About 3 million people received government emergency alerts on their phones Friday evening providing advice about the storm.

This was the biggest use of the British warning system and when delivered to the device it produced a loud siren-like sound that lasted for about 10 seconds.

Weather conditions remain poor but the UK is experiencing its strongest day since gusts of 93mph were recorded at Capel Curig, north Wales, on Saturday morning and 92mph at Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsula. The wind has passed its peak.

Dramatic waves crashing on the coast of Porthcawl, Wales.

Weather forecast shows Storm Darragh bringing fierce winds

Both Bristol and Cardiff airports are advising passengers to contact their airline or travel agent due to the expected disruption.

Network Rail said all routes on the Welsh network would remain closed for the remainder of Saturday, except for the Cardiff to Bristol route via the Severn Tunnel and the Core Valley route.

In Wales, all domestic football and rugby matches scheduled for Saturday have been cancelled, with Cardiff City's Championship match against Watford due to kick-off at 15:00.

Richard Griffiths, owner of the Richmond Hotel in Aberystwyth, previously said the town was in “complete darkness” after the power outage occurred.

'It's like sandpaper on your face': BBC reporter Storm Darragh

All Royal Parks in London are closed on Saturdays, including the Winter Wonderland attraction in Hyde Park.

Horse races scheduled for this afternoon at Aintree, Merseyside, and Chepstow, south Wales, have been canceled due to the weather.

The Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool, scheduled to be held at Goodison Park in Merseyside, was also postponed.

Several Christmas events have been canceled this weekend in Northern Ireland, where a yellow weather warning is in place until 21:00 GMT.

Belfast City Council said Christmas markets will close on Saturday and the Enchanted Winter Garden event at Antrim Castle Gardens will be canceled on Friday and Saturday.

Storm Darragh also brought heavy rain over the weekend in England, with 144 flood warnings in place. This means flooding is possible.

There are 71 warnings in place in Wales, which was severely affected by flooding during Storm Bert and the ground remains very saturated.

Storm Darragh is the fourth named storm this season, following Bert and Conall, which caused significant flooding last month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c1j00p3j2dpo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos