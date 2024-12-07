Trump says US should stay out of Syria fighting as opposition forces gain ground





WASHINGTON (AP) President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S. military should stay out of the escalating conflict in Syria as a shock opposition offensive moves closer to the capital, saying in a message on social networks: THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT.

As world leaders watch the rapid advance of rebels against Syrian President Bashar Assad, backed by Russia and Iran, President Joe Biden's national security adviser separately stressed that the Biden administration has not no intention of intervening.

The United States is not going to… dive militarily into the middle of a Syrian civil war, Jake Sullivan told an audience in California.

He said the United States would continue to act as necessary to prevent the Islamic State, a violently anti-Western extremist group, which is not known to be involved in the offensive but has sleeper cells in the Syrian deserts, to exploit the openings offered by the fighting.

The insurgents' stunning march across Syria gathered pace on Saturday, reaching the gates of Damascus and government forces abandoning the central city of Homs. The government was forced to deny rumors that Assad had fled the country.

Trump's comments on the dramatic rebel push were his first since Syrian rebels began their advance late last month. They came while he was in Paris for the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

In his message, Trump said Assad did not deserve U.S. support to stay in power.

Assad's government has been backed by Russian and Iranian militaries, as well as Hezbollah and other Iran-allied militias, in a 13-year-old war against opposition groups seeking to overthrow him. The war, which began as a mostly peaceful uprising in 2011 against the Assad family regime, has killed half a million people, fractured Syria and drawn more than a half-dozen armies and foreign militias.

The insurgents are led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which the United States has designated a terrorist group and which it says has ties to al-Qaida, although the group has since severed ties with al-Qaida.

The insurgents have so far encountered little resistance from the Syrian army, Russian and Iranian militaries or allied militias in the country.

The Biden administration says Syrian opposition forces' capture of government-controlled towns demonstrates how those countries are weakened by wars in Ukraine, Gaza and Lebanon.

Assad supporters Iran, Russia and Hezbollah have all been weakened and distracted, Sullivan said Saturday at an annual gathering of national security officials, defense contractors and lawmakers at the library Presidential Ronald Reagan in Simi Valley.

None of them are ready to provide Assad with the kind of support he has given in the past, he later added.

The United States has about 900 troops in Syria, including American forces working with their Kurdish allies in the opposition-controlled northeast to prevent any resurgence of the Islamic State group.

Gen. Bryan Fenton, head of U.S. Special Operations Command, said he would not speculate on how the upheaval in Syria would affect the U.S. military footprint in the country. It's still too early to tell, he said.

What won't change is the focus on disrupting ISIS operations in Syria and protecting U.S. troops, Fenton said during a panel at the Reagan event.

Syrian opposition activists and regional officials are closely watching any indications from the new Trump administration, particularly on how the United States would respond to rebel advances against Assad.

Robert Wilkie, Trump's transition defense chief and former Department of Veterans Affairs secretary, said on the same panel that the collapse of Assad's murderous regime would be a major blow to Iran's power.

The United Nations special envoy for Syria called on Saturday for urgent talks in Geneva to ensure an orderly political transition in Syria.

In his message, Trump said Russia was so stuck in Ukraine that it seemed unable to stop this march through Syria, a country it has protected for years. He said the rebels could eventually force Assad from power.

The president-elect condemned the United States' general handling of the war, but said routing Assad and Russian forces may be the best solution.

Syria is a disaster, but it is not our friend, and the United States should have nothing to do with it. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET HIM PLAY. DON’T GET INVOLVED! he wrote in the Saturday post.

An influential Syrian opposition activist in Washington, Mouaz Moustafa, interrupted a news conference with reporters to read Trump's message and appeared to choke up. He said Trump's declaration that the United States should stay out of the fight was the best outcome Syrians aligned against Assad could hope for.

Rebels have released political detainees of the Assad government from prisons as they advance across Syria, capturing towns. Moustafa promised reporters Saturday that opposition forces would be attentive to any American detainees among them and would do everything possible to protect them.

Moustafa said that includes Austin Tice, an American journalist who has been missing for more than a decade and is believed to be in Assad's custody.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham renounced al-Qaeda in 2016 and has worked to rebrand itself, including cracking down on some Islamic extremist groups and fighters on its territory and presenting itself as a protector of Christians and other religious minorities.

While the United States and United Nations continue to designate it as a terrorist organization, the first Trump administration told lawmakers that the United States was no longer targeting the group's leader, Abu Mohammed al-Golani.

___

Copp reported from Simi Valley, California.

