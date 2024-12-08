War in Syria will have massive effects on Lebanon, says US envoy Hochstein | News from the war in Syria





Biden's top diplomat said a weakened Syrian government would make it difficult for Iran to transfer weapons to Hezbollah.

Doha, Qatar The weakening of the Syrian government following recent gains by opposition forces will have massive implications in neighboring Lebanon, according to US envoy Amos Hochstein.

Speaking at the Doha Forum on Saturday, the diplomat said Iran would have difficulty transferring weapons to the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

A rebel alliance led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched its blitzkrieg offensive against Bashar al-Assad's government on November 27, a day after the ceasefire that Hochstein helped broker took effect. between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Syrian government has since faced unprecedented strategic losses, losing four cities in a very short period of time.

I think what happened in Syria, which of course happened the day after the ceasefire began, now creates a new weakness for Hezbollah, Hochstein said at the forum bringing together world leaders , senior diplomats and international relations experts in the capital of Qatar.

This will make it very difficult for Iran, which is withdrawing to a certain extent from Syria, and which will be able to transfer weapons there.

The US official said he did not expect a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah to lead to a weakening of the Syrian regime.

The truce agreement, however, included controlling the flow of weapons from Syria, with protection of the Syrian-Lebanese border being key to the success of the ceasefire, Hochstein said.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has been hit by Israeli attacks, calling into question its ability to continue fighting in support of Al-Assad's government, as it has for more than 10 years, the diplomat said .

Lebanon has internalized Hezbollah's weakness on the one hand, [and] on the other hand, [Hezbollahs ability] fighting Israel or supporting the Assad regime has diminished, Hochstein said.

Hochstein welcomes the fragility of the ceasefire

Hochstein also praised Lebanon's fragile, nearly two-week-old truce, saying Israel's work to completely withdraw from Lebanon is a strong indicator of its success.

Asked about dozens of Israeli attacks on Lebanon resulting in the deaths of Lebanese civilians since the ceasefire took effect, he told Al Jazeera there had been violations on both sides.

Hezbollah must move north unarmed, Hochstein said, adding that this is essential to maintaining the ceasefire.

I think Israel is clear that it will monitor these violations and, as [monitoring] the mechanism sets in, well, hopefully we'll see a lot less activity, down to zero.

