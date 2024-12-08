



India's ruling Hindu nationalist party, the BJP, has accused the US State Department of trying to “destabilize” India.

ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:

There has been a surprising turn in India-US relations. The two countries have built strong ties over the past few years. But now India's ruling Hindu nationalist party – the BJP – is accusing the US State Department of trying to, quote, “destabilize India.” Monica Miller reports.

MONICA MILLER: The BJP's accusations against its critics, both at home and abroad, have sparked much debate in India's Parliament this week.

UNIDENTIFIED MEP: (Shouting in a language other than English).

MILLER: In its latest social media post, the BJP said the U.S. State Department is behind an agenda aimed at what it calls the destabilization of India. They claim that Washington and other figures, such as billionaire George Soros, financially support journalists to publish reports used by the opposition Congress party to tarnish the image of India and its leader.

They name-checked a consortium of investigative journalists called the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project – known as OCCRP. It claims to have received funding from six governments, including the United States, but says those governments have no influence over its reporting. The State Department says it does not influence editorial decisions regarding media coverage of OCCRP. The BJP says the Congress party often uses OCCRP reports to undermine its party and its supporters, including billionaire and close Modi ally Gautam Adani. Last month, he was charged by the Justice Department with conspiring to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes and hide them from American investors. Adani's company denied the DOJ's allegations and called them baseless.

MILLER: Anand Mangnale is an Indian journalist and activist who last year wrote a separate investigative report for OCCRP on Adani's business practices. He says he was never told what to report.

ANAND MANGNALE: Of course not. No.

MILLER: Nonetheless, Mangnale is one of the people mentioned by the BJP in this week's social media posts.

MANGNALE: This is the first narrative they're coming up with, that this is not an attack on Adani, but an attack on India because Soros doesn't like Modi and Adani is close to Modi. So they are trying to destroy the Indian economy.

JAMES CRABTREE: I think it's unusual for a political party to attack the State Department in this way.

MILLER: James Crabtree is a member of the Asia Society, a think tank.

CRABTREE: But I think basically what they're doing is using the State Department to attack their domestic political opponents. So even though this is coming from the United States, it may seem like an anti-American cover, but it is actually an attack on the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi.

MILLER: Members of the Congress party have strongly denied the BJP's accusations. Neither the Indian Embassy in Washington nor the Adani Group responded to NPR's request for comment.

For NPR News, I'm Monica Miller.

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on urgent deadlines by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR's programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/12/07/nx-s1-5220198/indias-ruling-party-accuses-the-u-s-state-department-of-trying-to-destabilize-the-country The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos