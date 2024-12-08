Home Office announces new immigration compliance crackdown





As pressure grows to deal with high net migration figures, the Home Office has announced plans to crack down on visa abuse and exploitation, which will be implemented through amendments to the Employment Rights Act. It targets rogue employers (particularly in the healthcare sector) but is likely to impact UK employers who are licensed to sponsor overseas workers.

What are the key changes?:

Bans (at least two years) from sponsoring overseas workers for companies that repeatedly violate visa regulations or commit serious employment violations, such as failing to pay the national minimum wage. Sponsors have always had a duty to comply with immigration law and wider employment law obligations, failing which they risk having their sponsor license revoked for up to 12 months. In practice, it is very rare to take action against a sponsor for violating non-immigrant regulations. However, the government has reiterated its intention to expand information sharing between HMRC, DWP and the Home Office, and if this is realized, compliance measures related to employment law are likely to increase. Extends the action plan period from 3 to 12 months. This scheme is issued to sponsors who commit minor visa breaches and consequently have their license downgraded from Class A to Class B, preventing them from sponsoring new workers until they complete certain compliance measures. This may include improved record keeping, greater control over staff who assign sponsorship certificates, and improved communication between different departments of the business. Prohibits employers from engaging in the unethical practice of charging sponsorship fees to skilled workers. Rules are already in place to prevent employers from passing on the costs of immigration skills to the workers they sponsor (and sponsors are expected to cover the sponsorship certificate fee). It is part of the visa process including immigration health surcharge and visa application fee. Currently, it is perfectly legal to pass on both of these costs to employees, so calling them unethical is clearly not a fair or appropriate description of the practice.

While the government's intention appears to be to target unprincipled companies that pass on visa costs to workers at wildly inflated levels (particularly within the healthcare sector), these proposed changes will allow them to legally share some of the significant financial burden of sponsorship. It can have an impact on every sponsor you're trying to do. , which includes recovering visa fees if an employee leaves the company within a relatively short, pre-agreed period.

The Home Office is right to require employers to follow the rules, but the tone of disclosure and what this means for all sponsors of these schemes – even well-meaning sponsors – is problematic. The press release mentions employers repeatedly and blatantly flouting visa regulations, but it's hard to see how this differs in practical terms from routine or even very discreet repeated flouting. method.

Alongside these changes, a government statement describes a significant surge in targeted visits to rogue businesses suspected of employing illegal workers, with the Home Office completing more than 6,600 visits between January and October 2024. Note the suggestion here that it is defective. Regardless of whether you are actually running a business or not, all you have to do is be suspected of hiring illegal workers. Under this new government, are employers still innocent until proven guilty?

This material sets out the various sanctions that can be imposed on those who employ illegal workers, including financial penalty notices, business closure orders and potential prosecution. This is not new, nor is it a question of whether the Home Office has sufficient resources to carry out checks on the more than 100,000 organizations that hold skilled worker sponsor licenses, and whether the shameless employers for whom the scheme is intended can be easily identified. There is no ability. target.

The Home Office said it was introducing these measures as part of a wider effort to tackle the root causes of the UK's long-term dependence on international workers, but said the logic behind them was difficult to see. Compliance is a key part of any sponsorship system, but if implemented in a clumsy manner that treats every sponsor as a potential criminal, it solves no problem. Although the skills bar for sponsorship has been lowered since Brexit, significantly higher visa costs mean that compliant employers will typically sponsor overseas workers as a last resort if they are unable to find the skills they need within their resident workforce. And clearly a key factor in the healthcare sector being targeted by these new proposals is the pressure of public funding, which is forcing many healthcare organizations to look outside the UK for people willing to do the work at a price the sector can afford to pay. says:

Immigration and illegal employment issues require discussion at a much higher level than this.

What should employers do?

The planned changes appear to target employers who deliberately breach their immigration obligations, but any organization with overseas workers is likely to be affected. In fact, compliance actions and fines are often imposed on well-intentioned and generally conscientious sponsors who unwittingly violate increasingly complex immigration obligations. Of the hundreds of cases we have advised on – many of them in large professional organizations – almost all arose from genuine oversight on the part of the employer, often with a lack of understanding of the sponsorship and crime prevention involved. Illegal work rules. Ignorance is not a valid defense to compliance, but the UK immigration system remains complex and constantly changing. Therefore, employers holding a sponsor license must ensure, at a minimum:

Anyone responsible for sponsored workers (including HR as well as line managers, in-house recruitment and talent acquisition teams) has a thorough understanding of sponsorship standards and compliance obligations. This is especially important for group organizations where sponsorship may be handled centrally, but the sponsored workers themselves may sit in other agencies or departments and share relevant compliance information to meet recordkeeping and reporting obligations. They have robust systems in place to: Verify right-to-work for all employees (not just sponsored employees) prior to commencement of employment and follow-up where necessary Maintain records of sponsored employees Identify sponsored employee conditions and relevant changes in accordance with Home Office Appendix D Terms and Conditions and to ensure that any changes to the sponsoring organization itself are immediately reported to the Home Office.

The UK's sponsorship system is not simple and there are penalties for breaking it. Minor education and legal assistance are worthwhile investments.

How can we help you?

The UK Business Immigration team has decades of first-class technical expertise in all aspects of UK immigration sponsorship, particularly skilled workers and global business routes. We have particular expertise in sponsorship compliance matters and design and implement a wide range of compliance and training programs and internal audits. Prepares and attends clients for Department of Home Affairs compliance visits. We also have an excellent record of successfully defending civil unlawful work penalties and contesting sponsor license suspensions and revocations. We have unrivaled expertise in advising on corporate transactions, restructuring and the immigration aspects of TUPE. If not addressed promptly and accurately, this could jeopardize the ability of businesses to retain their international workforce and sponsor new work visas. As part of the Labor and Employment Practice Group, we address the often problematic overlap between immigration and employment law, particularly in relation to illegal work (and related dismissals) and the risk of discrimination claims from refusing to sponsor unqualified candidates or employees. I advise you. Objective justification.

If you require assistance or have any questions regarding UK business immigration matters, please contact your usual Squire Patton Boggs Business Immigration team member or Annabel Mace, Partner and Head of UK Immigration.

