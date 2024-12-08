US announces nearly $1 billion in additional long-term military support for Ukraine





SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) The United States will provide nearly $1 billion more in long-term arms support to Ukraine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday, as the administration Biden is rushing to spend whatever Congress-approved money he has left to strengthen kyiv. ahead of President-elect Donald Trump taking office next month.

The latest package will include more drones and munitions for the U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS. Although these weapons are absolutely necessary today, they will be financed through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which funds the contracting of longer-term systems.

Weapons systems purchased are often intended to support Ukraine's future military capabilities and not to make an immediate difference on the battlefield.

The $988 million package is in addition to an additional $725 million in U.S. military assistance, including anti-drone systems and HIMARS munitions, announced Monday, which would be drawn from Pentagon stockpiles to reach more quickly the front lines. The United States has provided Ukraine with more than $62 billion in military aid since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

The baton will be passed soon, Austin said. Others will decide which path to take. And I hope they build on the strength we've built over the past four years.

Ukraine is facing intensifying attacks from Russia, which is now using thousands of North Korean troops to step up its fight to retake the Kursk region. Moscow has also launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile and regularly strikes kyiv's civilian infrastructure.

Wondering whether Trump would maintain military support for Ukraine, the Biden administration has attempted to spend every remaining dollar from a massive foreign aid bill passed earlier this year to put Ukraine in the worst position. strongest possible.

This administration has made its choice. The same goes for a bipartisan coalition in Congress. The next administration must make its own choice, Austin said in a speech to an annual gathering of national security officials, defense contractors and lawmakers at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Trump had a hastily arranged meeting Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Frances Emmanuel Macron while he was in Paris for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral. Macron and other European leaders are trying to persuade Trump to maintain his support for Ukraine.

Trump, a longtime admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine and called for a quick end to the war, sparking concerns in Ukraine about what terms could be set for future negotiations .

Austin said he was confident that President Reagan would have stood with Ukraine, American security and human freedom.

It was one of Austin's last major speeches as President Joe Biden's defense secretary and a capstone to his more than 41 years of service as a soldier and general.

Under Austin's leadership, the Pentagon launched a regular meeting in 2022 that now includes more than 50 countries to determine how to move tens of millions of munitions and billions of dollars of advanced weapons to Ukraine. Without this flow of support, it is possible that the country would have fallen to Russia after its invasion.

Together, we helped Ukraine survive a widespread attack by Europe's largest army, Austin said.

Austin and Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, a longtime Republican leader, were honored at the conference for their lifetime of service, and they used the opportunity to pressure the United States to continue build and sustain their alliances, a stark contrast to Trump's America First. policy.

Austin called the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group the most significant global coalition since the days of President George HW Bush and Iraq's 1990 invasion of Kuwait, demonstrating that America and our friends have become the arsenal of Ukrainian democracy.

Before Saturday's announcement, about $8 billion remained to be used to remove existing weapons from U.S. stockpiles and to contract additional weapons to help Ukraine.

We're not going to stop Putin by telling Ukraine we're not going to give you anything more, said Rep. Adam Smith of Washington state, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee representatives, during a panel at the Reagan National Defense Forum.

