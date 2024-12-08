Destruction from Storm Darragh: Winds of 93mph hit Britain, knocking out power to thousands.





Destruction from Storm Darragh: Winds of 93mph batter Britain, leaving thousands without power as gales claim first casualties. Photo: Alami

Thousands were left without power as Storm Darragh swept across the UK on Saturday, with strong winds taking their first casualties.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was driving at Storm Darra on the A59 motorway in Longton, near Preston, when the accident occurred.

A rare red “risk to life” warning was in place for parts of south-west England and Wales on Saturday morning, with train lines and other services warned of severe delays.

According to the Met Office, red warnings have been issued in the UK just 20 times since records first began in 2011.

Elsewhere, images showed widespread destruction, with Llandudno Pier in North Wales facing the full frontage of Darragh, with one of the cottages along the quay blown off its side.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as Storm Darragh sweeps across the UK. Photo: Getty

Trees were toppled as winds of up to 93mph hit North Wales. Hundreds of flights were canceled and others were diverted from Heathrow to Germany.

Overnight the government's “risk to life” alert saw phones across parts of England and Wales activated, with a rare red alert issued at 1am on Saturday.

The message was sent to approximately 3 million devices in the affected area.

This is the largest-ever use of the warning system, which urges residents to avoid driving and “stay indoors if possible.”

Plymouth Central Park. Photo: Social Media

Darragh caused widespread destruction across the UK, forcing the cancellation of events, cutting power to areas, causing flooding and damaging property.

The West of England was hardest hit by the Darragh, particularly Wales and south-west England, with scenes of the wreckage being shared across all platforms.

The Energy Networks Association said about 86,000 homes were without power in England, Scotland and Wales from 9am.

Ilfracombe, UK, 7 December 2024. Large waves batter the North Devon coast at Ilfracombe as Storm Darragh hits the UK. The storm prompted a rare red alert from the Met office predicting a risk to life. Photo: Alami

National Grid said more than 55,000 customers were without power in the South West, South Wales and West Midlands as of 8am.

There are currently 102 UK flights canceled and British Airways is one of the most affected airlines.

Announcing the storm, First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “Work is underway to restore power to homes and reopen parts of the transport network.”

Sidmouth, Devon, December 24 Storm Darragh toppled trees on Sid Road, Sidmouth, leaving many homes in the area without power and blocking the road for several hours. Photo Central/Alamy Live News. Pictured: Alamy with damaged boarding gates around the site in Clevedon, Somerset, after a red wind warning was issued for the Storm Darragh area. Millions have been warned to stay indoors, and thousands have been without power. Photo: Alami

'And our thoughts are with those whose property and belongings were damaged by the storm.'

Storm Darragh “has had a very significant impact on many parts of Wales, including transport, energy infrastructure and property,” the First Minister and her deputy said on Saturday.

Liverpool, England. December 7, 2024. The winds of Storm Darragh batter the Wirral coastline in New Brighton. Source: ken biggs/Alamy Live News. Photo: Alami

A small business near the Bristol Channel in Somerset said tiles were blown off its buildings during Storm Darragh and it was facing delivery problems.

Air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats said temporary air traffic restrictions were in place at Heathrow and Gatwick due to Storm Darragh.

A spokesperson said: “Temporary air traffic restrictions are in place today due to Storm Darragh. These restrictions are in place only to maintain safety.”

“We are monitoring closely and the Met Office experts involved in our work are ensuring we have the latest information.

“Our teams are working closely with airports and airlines to minimize disruption.

“Passengers should check the status of their flights with their airline.”

A Heathrow Airport spokeswoman said passengers should check with their airline due to possible disruptions.

