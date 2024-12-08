How the United States can maintain its military advantage over China





The United States has the most capable military in the world and a network of allies and partners unmatched by any other country. It is an advantage that we have accumulated over generations. Yet we take this for granted as a growing coalition including Russia, China, Iran and North Korea increasingly challenges our military power and our role in the world.

From spy balloons over South Carolina to spy bases in Cuba, China in particular is demonstrating its growing ability to endanger the U.S. homeland.

In the face of such threats, some members of Congress seem content with budget caps that arbitrarily set the level of defense spending without regard for what is necessary. But continuing to let the budget dictate our strategy instead of using strategy to drive our budget will only embolden our adversaries and put our homeland at risk.

The national security moat theory holds that the United States is well protected by large oceans to the east and west and weak neighbors to the north and south. This may have been true for centuries, but the oceans are no longer keeping up with modern technology. Cyber ​​threats have unlimited reach, adversary satellites surround us day and night, and drones are fundamentally changing the way war is fought. While Chinese balloons violating our airspace in 2023 have made headlines, the mysterious drones that have recently flown over sensitive military and industrial sites in Virginia are even more concerning. These drones, with wingspans of up to 20 feet, have a relatively short range, meaning they were launched by foreign agents or military forces in our backyard. More than 600 such incidents have been reported since 2022.

Although China has been called a significant challenge by the Pentagon, it is more accurately a peer military competitor. Beijing's total defense spending is now estimated to be on par with that of the United States, according to the Pentagon's own estimates as well as the U.S. intelligence community.

The net result is that China now has the largest navy, coast guard, army and submarine-based strategic missile forces in the world. China's Air Force is now the largest air force in the Indo-Pacific region, and the CCP has more combat aircraft than the U.S. Air Force. China's staggering space capabilities are a growing concern for the U.S. Space Force, which is struggling to keep pace with commercial space capabilities under current budget constraints. Recent reports also indicate that within a decade, China will have as many or more nuclear intercontinental missiles as the United States and Russia.

Amid this massive buildup of conventional combat power in Asia, the U.S. military is shrinking in both size and strength. After years of budgetary uncertainty and arbitrary spending caps, purchases of advanced weapons and military capabilities have become the bill-payers of Congress and the White House. That left the United States with the smallest military since World War II, a Navy half the size it was during the Cold War, and an Air Force fleet of aircraft that is almost the oldest and smallest it has ever been.

While Washington imposes arbitrary budget caps that fail to ensure the military grows above inflation to meet these growing global challenges, China has consistently invested real growth in its military, year after year. Additionally, China has sought to weaponize trade in the Indo-Pacific region to advance its military and political goals. The economic consequences for the United States of ceding the Indo-Pacific to China are too severe to contemplate given the complex web of supply chain dependencies we have across the region.

A strong U.S. military is the best guarantee of peace and prosperity in a dangerous world, a bulwark against nations that threaten the rules-based international order. Failure to project strength abroad and adequately support allies will send a signal of weakness to Beijing that could trigger a decision to invade Taiwan within the next four years. The best way to win a war like this is to prevent it. First, we should never let China doubt our strength or our resolve.

And even though the United States still has the most advanced and powerful military in the world, we are scattered across the globe. China's focus on the Indo-Pacific means it does not need to match the overall size and capabilities of the U.S. military to pose a threat to U.S. interests and peace and security. to global stability.

The consensus on national security that has endured since the end of World War II is based on the principle of keeping our adversaries at bay so that the horrors of war do not land on our doorstep. If, at this critical juncture, we fail to maintain our military advantage, we are at greater risk of a conflict raging around the world that will ultimately draw us in, both economically and militarily.

Now is no longer the time for weakness and doubts.

