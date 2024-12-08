Biden administration unveils new $988 million US military aid package to Ukraine | Russia-Ukraine War





In the final days of his presidency, Biden is seeking to bolster Ukraine's defenses amid its years-long fight against the Russian invasion.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that the United States will provide nearly $1 billion in additional military aid to war-torn Ukraine as it attempts to repel an ongoing Russian invasion.

In unveiling the aid package on Saturday, Austin made some pointed remarks aimed at the new administration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

The baton will be passed soon, Austin said. Others will decide which path to take. And I hope they build on the strength we've built over the past four years.

This program, valued at $988 million, follows separate military aid of $725 million announced on December 2.

The latest announcement concerns drones and munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket (HIMAR) systems previously supplied by the United States.

In total, the United States has provided $62 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.

But the latest rush of funds and supplies to Ukraine comes in the final days of President Joe Biden's administration. His term is set to end on January 20, when Trump takes office.

Under Trump, it is unclear whether the United States will maintain its support for Ukraine. Trump has threatened to withdraw funding for the fight against Ukraine and other military alliances, including NATO.

Speaking at a meeting of national security officials at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, Austin briefly addressed the uncertainty ahead.

This administration has made its choice. The same goes for a bipartisan coalition in Congress. The next administration will have to make its own choice, Austin said.

He added that Reagan, a Republican icon, would have stood with Ukraine, American security and human freedom.

The Biden administration has widely used the presidential withdrawal authority to remove excess defense equipment from U.S. stockpiles and transfer them to Ukraine, without congressional approval.

About $6 billion remains in the president's hands under his withdrawal authority.

But the $988 million package announced Saturday comes from the remaining $2.21 billion from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which allows for the purchase of weapons and military supplies.

USAI aims to provide Ukraine with weapons systems in the longer term to strengthen its military capabilities.

Trump, meanwhile, participated in a brief closed-door meeting on Saturday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Both were in Paris, France, to celebrate the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral.

When Trump campaigned for reelection earlier this year in Savannah, Georgia, Trump criticized Zelensky as the world's biggest salesman for securing U.S. military aid.

Every time Zelensky comes to the United States, he leaves with $100 billion, Trump said, citing a made-up statistic.

He accused Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, his rival in the presidential race, of involving the United States in Ukrainian affairs.

I will resolve the war in Ukraine and end the chaos in the Middle East, he added. Biden and Kamala got us into this war in Ukraine, and now they can't get us out of it.

He added: We are stuck in this war unless I am president.

Trump has made it clear that he plans to pursue an “America First” policy in his second term.

