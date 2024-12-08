Amber Glenn wins biggest American figure skater title in 14 years at Grand Prix Final





Amber Glenn capped her 2024 breakthrough by winning the biggest singles title for an American figure skater since 2010.

Glenn, 25, won the Grand Prix Final, figure skating's most exclusive event, ahead of the rest of the world's top-ranked women (all five Japanese).

Fellow Americans Ilia Malinin and ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates then repeated as Grand Prix Final champions. The United States won three of the four Grand Prix Final titles for the first time.

Highlights from the Grand Prix Final will air Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

GRAND PRIX FINAL: Complete results

Glenn had the highest score in Friday's short program and Saturday's free skate, landing a triple Axel both days. Glenn scored 212.07 points in total, winning by 3.22 over 19-year-old Mone Chiba.

Glenn made two minor jumping errors on Saturday free (doubling a planned triple Salchow and doing two feet when landing a triple flip). As she left the ice, she told coach Damon Allen that her back was hurting. On Friday, she felt like she pinched a rib in the short program.

I didn't feel my best here, Glenn said later Saturday. So unfortunately it wasn't a skate where I was so excited, oh my God, smiling. I was there to do a job and I did it to the best of my ability. I wouldn't say it was a true performance, but rather a display of skill.

Three-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto finished third, her first defeat in a top competition since the 2022 Grand Prix Final.

Glenn became the first American since Alissa Czisny in 2010 to win the Grand Prix Final, the third most prestigious sporting event after the Olympics and World Championships. The last American woman to win the world championship was Kimmie Meissner in 2006. The last American to win the Olympics was Sarah Hughes in 2002.

Glenn also became the third American woman to win two regular season Grand Prix as well as the Final in a season after Michelle Kwan (1995-96, the first Grand Prix season) and Sasha Cohen (2002-03).

Glenn won his four competitions this season, the first four international victories of his career at any level. She is the oldest woman to win the Grand Prix final since Russian Irina Slutskaya in 2004.

I'm exhausted, she said in an interview rinkside shortly after the free skate. It’s been a whirlwind of a season. I kind of struggled with this imposter syndrome. Oh, no, no, I'm not winning, it's not me. I'm just happy that my hard work is finally showing.

Glenn's improvement can be attributed in part to offseason neurotherapy.

And to increase consistency with her trademark element, the triple Axel, the most difficult jump performed so far this season in senior women's international events. Glenn is the only woman to achieve a triple clear this senior Grand Prix season, and she has done so in all of her competitions.

Recently, he was told the words calm the beast before skating.

One day, when I was skating very well, one of the coaches at my rink (in Colorado Springs) told me I looked like a calm beast, Glenn said. So being calm and not rushing everything, but also having that power.

Glenn started 2024 by winning his first U.S. senior title on his ninth try. It was her second victory since winning the U.S. junior title in 2014 (the other a regional qualifier in 2018).

She finished second at the 2021 U.S. Championships, putting her in contention to make the three-woman Olympic team in 2022.

But she placed 14th in the short program at the 2022 U.S. Championships, then learned she had COVD-19 and withdrew before the free skate. It was one of many obstacles for Glenn, who also suffered concussions in 2020 and 2023.

In 2026, she could become the oldest American Olympic singles skater in 98 years.

Before that, she will defend her national title at the end of January in Wichita, Kansas. After the national championships, three women will be named to the team for the world championships in March. At the last world championships in March, Glenn placed 10th due to errors on her last four free skate jump passes.

Later Saturday, Malinin became the second American men's singles skater to win multiple Grand Prix finals after 2022 Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen.

Malinin defends his title in the Grand Prix final

Although he was dominated by Japan's Yuma Kagiyama in the free skate, Ilia Malinin's combined score of 292.12 helped him become the second American men's singles skater to win multiple Grand Prix finals after Nathan Chen .

He became the first skater to land all six types of quadruple jumps in a single program: Axel, flip, Lutz, loop, Salchow and toe loop, although it was not a clean skate. He fell on one of his two quad Lutz attempts and had two of his landed quads judged as underrotated. All seven jump passes received negative execution grades.

Finalist Yuma Kagiyama dominated Malinin in the free skate.

“I had this idea and this goal that I wanted to achieve here, and I was able to knock it out of the park,” Malinin said. He later added: My main goal was just to try out this new arrangement of elements just to see how I can handle it for future competitions.

Malinin, who turned 20 last Monday, has won all seven of his competitions over the past year.

Chock and Bates became the first ice dance champions to repeat the Grand Prix final since Canadians Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje in 2015.

Chock & Bates become Grand Prix Final champions again

Madison Chock and Evan Bates became the first ice dance champions to repeat in the Grand Prix final since Canadians Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje in 2015.

They posted the highest total score this season, 219.85, and dominated Italians Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri by 13.74 points. This is the second largest margin of victory in an ice dance Grand Prix final under a 21-year-old scoring system after the first of the Weaver and Pojes titles in 2014 and the

Chock and Bates won their sixth Grand Prix Final medal, the first coming in 2014 to tie the ice dance record. Olympic ice dancing gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and Marina Anissina and Gwendal Peizerat also won six medals in the Grand Prix final.

Chock and Bates have won 10 of their 11 competitions since the start of 2023, including two world titles.

How to watch the 2024-25 figure skating season on NBC Sports and Peacock.

