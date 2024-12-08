Influencer Dominique Brown dies of food allergy at 34





Dominique Brown Jesse Grant/Getty Images

UPDATE: 7/12/24, 5:20 p.m. ET — “We are devastated by the passing of Dominique Brown, a beloved member of the BoxLunch collective, who suffered a medical emergency at a BoxLunch event on Thursday in Los Angeles,” BoxLunch told Us Weekly in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and we will do everything we can to support them, the BoxLunch Collective members and our team during this painful time.”

A source tells us that 911 was called immediately and that the company had already reported guests' allergies to the venue. BoxLunch offers grief counseling to both employees and the BoxLunch Collective (the group of influencers they regularly work with, of which Brown was a member). The company is conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

Original story:

Influencer Dominique Brown died Thursday, December 5 during an industrial event following a serious allergic reaction. She was 34 years old.

News of Brown's death spread after a BoxLunch event where attendees said she allegedly died after unknowingly consuming foods she was allergic to. The event was hosted by BoxLunch and several social media influencers said via X that event organizers were made aware of Brown's allergy.

Us Weekly has contacted BoxLunch for comment. Brown, a California resident, was a Disney-inspired influencer under the pseudonym HellooDomo. She co-created BlackGirlDisney in 2018 with Mia Von after noticing a lack of representation in the Disney influencer space, creating a welcoming community for women of color who love the brand's films and theme parks.

Dominique Brown Courtesy of Dominique Brown/Instagram

His brother took advantage of the comments on his latest post on Instagram to thank his fans. “Hi everyone, this is @pramos313 – Dominique’s brother,” he wrote on Friday, December 6. “I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to her family on social media for showing her so much love and light. Disney brought her joy, but it was unprecedented that she found a community that loved her. I loved her and Disney as much as I did and I will miss that contagious smile she always had. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Several Disney influencers mourned Brown in responses to his latest video, with many praising his warm, friendly nature and his efforts to create a safe and supportive community.

“The kindest, most genuine person in this community…we will miss you Domo💛,” wrote Tatiana Kelley, who publishes as Dapper on the Daily. “Thank you for touching our lives with your joy and spirit and for being so incredibly welcoming to all of us🤍🕊️.”

Katy Lane, aka Main St Muse, commented: “I'm so happy I got to hug you last week. Your positivity and passion for life will always inspire me ❤️ you were and will continue to be the good of the world Dom.

Andrea Pugh Kelley shared several tributes via Instagram Story, writing in part: “My daughter built this community and inspired so many others. And I will never let anyone forget that.

“Kicks at the Castle,” a Disney sneaker podcast, also shared a tribute, saying it was Brown's “warmth and joy that really stole the show.”

“Our thoughts are with his family and in particular our brother Zay,” we read in the tribute. “The love and joy you shared was nothing short of a Disney fairy tale: a story of style, happiness and inspiration for all who knew you.”

Isaiah Campbell, who is a member of Kicks at the Castle, responded: “😣😫😭 I love you all so much, thank you for all your kind words and support, this is going to be a very difficult road for me but I'm happy to 'have done. have a community to support me every step of the way we love you Dominique 🤎🕊️.

On his Instagram Story, he showed several photos of him and Brown in each other's arms with the caption: “I will always love you Dominique Brown.” Thank you for the time I was able to spend with you and the joy you gave me and others.

