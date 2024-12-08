DOD Announces $988 Million Ukraine Security Assistance Program > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III today announced nearly $1 billion in additional security assistance to help Ukraine strengthen its combat power in the face of Russia's continued aggression.

The $988 million new equipment package, provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, includes unmanned aerial systems, rockets and support for maintenance and repair programs.

This is the 22nd USAI program issued under the Biden administration, bringing the total of U.S. security assistance to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 to more than 62 billion dollars.

Austin announced the new package during his speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum hosted by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, Calif., where he highlighted the imperative for the United States and its network global allies to continue to remain resolute in helping Ukraine defend itself.

The secretary added that the United States has always made its clear choice to stand with Ukraine.

Since April 2022, Austin continues to rally the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a global network of approximately 50 partners committed to Ukraine's near-term battlefield needs and its long-term ability to deter future attacks.

“I’ve convened the contact group 24 times now,” Austin said. “Its other members have committed more than $57 billion in direct security assistance to Ukraine.

He added that, as a percentage of gross domestic product, more than a dozen UDCG members now provide more security assistance to Ukraine than the United States.

“And together we helped Ukraine survive an all-out attack by Europe’s largest army,” he said.

Russia, the secretary of state said, has paid a “staggering price” for Russian President Vladimir Putin's war of aggression.

Austin pointed out that Russia has suffered at least 700,000 casualties and wasted more than $200 billion since its invasion of Ukraine.

And Putin's aggression has only served to further unify and strengthen NATO, Austin said, adding that “we continue to be very clear that Putin's war was not the result of NATO enlargement but the cause of NATO enlargement”.

He said Russia's assault on Ukraine served as a warning to the rest of the world not to let unprovoked aggression go unchecked.

“As I said in kyiv in October, we are seeing 'a taste of a world built by tyrants and thugs – a chaotic world, a violent world divided into spheres of influence; a world where “Tyrants trample their smaller neighbors; and a world where bullies force free people to live in fear,” Austin said.

“So we can continue to stand up to the Kremlin, or we can let Putin do what he wants and condemn our children and grandchildren to live in a world of chaos and conflict,” he said.

