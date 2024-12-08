Palantir CEO warns US faces 'legitimation crisis' as defense experts gather at Reagan forum





Politicians and industry leaders gathered Saturday at the 2024 Reagan National Defense Forum to address global threats and U.S. national defense in times of transition.

As the United States faces numerous international threats, a key player has warned that America faces a “legitimation crisis.” Palantir CEO Dr. Alex Karp noted that the new Trump administration has a “massive mandate” to correct this situation.

“What we're experiencing in this country is a crisis of legitimation,” Dr. Karp said during a panel at the Reagan Forum on National Defense, moderated by CNN's Abby Phillip.

“There's no one in this country, no expert, who says something and the American people say, 'I 100 percent believe that's true.'”

TRUMP AND GOP COULD BRING BACK PEACE FROM RONALD REAGAN WITH FORCE DEFENSE STRATEGY IN 2025

At the Reagan National Defense Forum, available to stream on Fox Nation, Dr. Karp argued that the country had about six months to “heal” the crisis.

“The only thing that can cure a crisis of legitimacy is measurement and that’s where we are in this country and everything else is just a platitude,” the CEO said. “Because, honestly, and I say this with great respect to the experts: no one listens. Everyone thinks you have an agenda… My favorite example is Wall Street analysts. Their whole methodology doesn't work. is just a way of telling you if they like you.

Dr. Karp stressed that President-elect Donald Trump's new advisory body was a “crucial” part of restoring legitimacy and enabling the country to better confront foreign threats. The Ministry of Government Effectiveness [DOGE] will be led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

“That's why I think DOGE is… crucial… We need to measure what it's spent on. What's the outcome? Is the input less than the output? And then you have to explain, what 'Is this going out?'

In tackling the country's “legitimation crisis,” he said the new Trump administration could restore America's standing on the world stage.

“We need to stand up and these people need to be afraid,” Dr. Karp emphasized, referring to the United States' foreign adversaries.

VOTERS WANT MORE US INVOLVEMENT ON THE WORLD STAGE DESPITE ISOLATIONIST DISCUSSIONS, RONALD REAGAN INSTITUTE SURVEY FINDS

“We can't have parity. Our opponents don't have our moral qualms if it's equal. They will take advantage of our kindness, our kindness, our desire to be at home in Nebraska or New Hampshire or wherever where we live in our peaceful environments and they have to wake up scared and go to bed scared.

Dr. Karp, whose company develops the software that underpins much of the military's technological prowess, stressed that his “version” of service is about helping make American soldiers “happier” and letting “frightened” enemies of the nation.

“My version of the service is that the soldiers are happier, the enemies are afraid, and Americans are going back to taking advantage of the fact that we're the only ones with a real tech scene in this country, and we're going to win it all.”

