US orders bird flu tests on domestic dairy supply





The U.S. domestic milk supply will begin testing for avian flu, according to a new federal order announced Friday by the Department of Agriculture.

As part of this mandate, entities and businesses that handle raw milk – such as dairy processors – must collect samples to share with agriculture officials.

This announcement comes as US authorities seek to stem the rapid spread of bird flu in US dairy herds.

More than 700 dairy herds have been infected across the country since March, mostly in California, according to government statistics.

Nearly 60 people have also contracted the virus since April, but with mild symptoms. The virus does not spread easily between humans.

Health organizations such as the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) consider the overall public health risk of avian flu to be low. But scientists say we need to closely monitor the spread of the virus.

In a statement released Friday, the Department of Agriculture – USDA – said the campaign aimed to “quickly and diligently” identify affected dairy herds.

“Among many outcomes, this will give farmers and farmworkers greater confidence in the safety of their animals and their ability to protect themselves,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in the release.

“This will put us on the right track to quickly control and stop the spread of the virus nationwide,” he added.

The testing plan will involve monthly or weekly sample collections and will initially be rolled out in California, Colorado, Michigan, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Oregon.

Mr Vilsack told the Reuters news agency that the first round of testing would begin on December 16.

In a separate federal mandate issued in April, the USDA said dairy cows must be tested before being moved interstate.

The new decree does not replace or cancel the April mandate, but rather aims to “complement and improve” it.

A total of 57 human cases of bird flu have been confirmed this year in seven US states, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In September, U.S. authorities confirmed a human case of the disease with no known animal exposure. The patient, in Missouri, was treated at a hospital and has since recovered, the CDC said.

Just this Friday, Arizona confirmed its first human cases of avian flu. The two people both tested positive after working with poultry, and state officials said the risk to the public remained low.

Avian flu was first detected in China in the 1990s and has since spread to every continent, including Antarctica. Global health authorities believe the current risk to humans is low, but have been actively monitoring the disease for years.

The disease has affected wildlife around the world, infecting species as varied as sea lions, seals and bears.

