EU will call for early seafood deal in UK reset talks





Brussels is drawing hard red lines on the upcoming reset talks with Britain, including calling for an early deal on fishing rights and repeating its no-cherry-picking mantra, according to an internal discussion document.

British ministers, including Prime Minister Rachel Reeves, who will visit Brussels on Monday, said they were seeking a very ambitious reset of the UK's security and trade arrangements with the EU when talks begin next year.

But a 19-page research paper outlining the EU's interests found that the economic benefits offered were limited as a result of its own red line, which rules out the UK from rejoining the EU's single market or customs union or allowing free movement of people. I checked.

It would be in the European Union's interest to further reduce trade frictions with close trading partners such as the UK. But this will require a different model for collaboration, he said.

The document, circulated to EU member states and seen by the Financial Times, summarizes the results of several weeks of internal EU Commission seminars to discuss policy positions for the UK on issues such as fishing rights, youth mobility, energy cooperation and trade deals. I did it.

Labor said in its election manifesto that it wanted to improve Britain's relationship with the EU by breaking down trade barriers, but its approach to EU member states is very cautious.

The report, prepared by Hungary, which holds the rotating presidency, reiterated the no-picking principle the European Commission set for dealings with Britain in 2017 and said it would remain a key guideline in future talks.

It also warns that if the UK wants deeper cooperation in other areas, it must agree to a fast-track deal on fish, as well as full implementation of existing EU-UK agreements, including the Windsor Framework for a post-Brexit trade deal for Northern Ireland. .

EU officials said it was important the UK kept its commitments and that Brussels remained concerned about the implementation of existing agreements. Ahead of this week's visit, Reeves said the UK was committed to full implementation.

Member states also want an early agreement on retaining fishing rights in UK coastal waters, which would extend the current deal, which expires on June 30, 2026.

Member States have made it clear that the promised reset can only be trusted if it builds on an initial understanding of fishing. The document added: This is necessary to stimulate discussion about the different aspects under consideration.

The European Commission has also taken an intransigent stance on a number of other areas, reflecting its advice to member states not to allow the UK access to the EU's single market on its own.

The paper said member states were generally open to deeper cooperation on irregular migration, including small boat crossings, but the so-called return agreement, which would return people who entered the UK illegally to EU countries, was unacceptable to many member states.

On legal immigration, the EU laments the UK's restrictive attitude towards business visas, including an NHS surcharge of 1,035 per year. It also sets out a vision for the Youth Experience Scheme, a rebranded version of the Youth Mobility Scheme for 18-30 year olds.

Britain has repeatedly ruled out such a plan, but there is strong support among EU member states for a reciprocal program that would allow young people to live and work for up to three years and allow students visiting the EU to pay the same to British universities. It remains. As a local student.

In terms of deepening trade ties, the EU said it was open to Labor's goal of concluding a veterinary agreement with the UK, but argued this would require a dynamic arrangement that would require the UK to automatically write EU rules into its own statute book.

The report added that the EU should not negotiate such an agreement on the basis of equivalence of laws and suggested that the UK should make a financial contribution to cover the costs of risk assessments.

A similar approach should be applied to the possible linkage of the EU and UK carbon pricing systems. This is a stage where the EU is open but requires dynamic legal adjustments and financial contributions to cover linkage costs.

Brussels is also open to a new security and defense partnership with London, announced last month. Sir Keir Starmer is expected to discuss the issue with EU leaders at an informal meeting in Belgium in February.

But the deal, which is expected to be revealed in the first months of 2025, is a non-binding document, the paper said. The document states that such deals cannot be used as a backdoor route to improve trade relations.

It's emphasized [by member states] He added that the European Council directive excluding sectoral participation in the single market must be respected.

EU diplomats said ambassadors would discuss UK relations next week, followed by ministers on December 17.

One said it was still early days. But it is clear that the UK must implement what it has already signed up to in the Windsor Framework before signing any more agreements. And we need a deal on fish.

The committee declined to comment.

