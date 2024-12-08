Snow set to hit the UK as Christmas weather warnings are issued and weather maps turn purple | weather | tidings





Millions of Britons are expected to experience snow just before Christmas as forecast maps across the UK turn purple and white.

Snow fell across large swaths of the country on Saturday December 21, with ominous white clumps hanging over major cities including Manchester and Birmingham and most of Wales, according to data compiled by wxcharts.com.

The map shows rain falling over large areas further south, including London and south Wales.

Most of the rest of the UK is expected to see snow or accumulating snow until 6am that day, with heavier snow expected in northern Scotland.

Falling and accumulating snow is expected to continue for two days and is expected to cover more southern parts of the UK, though not as far down the UK as the capital.

But Jim Dale, founder and forecaster of the Met Office, told Express.co.uk the jury is out on whether there will be snow over the festive period.

If anywhere it snows before Christmas, it's probably Scotland a few days before, and more likely in the Highlands of Scotland than anywhere else.

But he emphasized that there is a long way to go. We'll just have to be a little patient and see how the model handles this. He continued. “But my favorite regions at the moment are those kinds of regions, from Scandinavia to Central Europe, Eastern Europe and sometimes as far south as Greece.

Given that Christmas is still more than two weeks away, Dale warned the forecast would ebb and flow and be difficult to predict.

The trend we are currently seeing is the dominance of high pressure re-emerging behind low pressure following Storm Darragh's arrival in the UK.

Dale warned that under normal circumstances high pressure is never a million miles away.

More winds are expected over the weekend and high pressure will ease slightly. Then the cold will subside and you will recover. And that's basically what it was seeing.

Meanwhile, a Met Office yellow warning was issued for winds and rain blanketing much of England and Wales on Sunday after Darragh brought winds of 100mph and caused power outages across Wales and western England.

Power outages are likely to occur across the UK until 6pm today as forecasters warn of further weather disruption. All 55 cities in England are affected by the warning, which is in place until 6pm.

Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are likely inland, and could reach 70 mph around the coast in the morning, the National Weather Service said.

The Met Office said this meant further travel disruptions and power outages were likely until 6pm.

In a warning on Sunday, the Met Office said Storm Darragh was likely to pass over Ireland late on Friday and parts of England and Wales on Saturday before clearing into eastern England on Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Darragh may bring strong winds to much of the warning area. Winds will initially be from a southerly direction, but the strongest winds are likely to occur as the low winds dissipate as northwest or northwest winds may gust inland quite widely, although locally they may exceed 60 mph.

Winds could gust to 60 to 70 mph around the coast, with gusts locally approaching 80 mph. Winds may disrupt travel and driving conditions may be difficult. The strongest winds in any one area are likely to last less than 24 hours, but this warning will be issued for a longer period until the strong winds pass across the country.

These storms will begin in the west on Friday evening and clear off the east coast of England and Scotland early Sunday morning.

The government agency then warned that households should take precautions to prepare for the storm, adding: Be prepared to protect property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you can secure them. Items include: Bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.

You can find the latest warnings and guidance here.

