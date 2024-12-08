American leadership and alliances contribute to a safer world > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





American leadership is rallying allies and partners and inspiring ordinary people around the world to work together for a better future, said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, who delivered the keynote address today at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California.

World autocrats and terrorist groups want to weaken American leadership and its alliances and partnerships, he said.

“Our unrivaled network of alliances and partnerships is one of America's great strategic advantages. Our allies and partners amplify our strength. They project our power. And they enhance our security,” Austin said.

The Secretary highlighted the strength of his alliances and partnerships, highlighting NATO's 32 member nations, alliances with Australia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand, 14 major non-NATO allies. NATO and major defense partners.

The United States also has access to agreements with more than 40 countries and logistics agreements with more than 120, he added. “It helps us project our power to our partners where we need it, when we need it, and how we need it.”

As Austin prepares to leave today for a visit to Japan, he said much progress has been made with friends in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly significant at a time when China has become increasingly more aggressive and intimidating towards its neighbors.

In recent years, the US position has been improved in the Indo-Pacific region, strengthening its position from Northeast Asia to Australia and the Pacific Islands. He cited some examples:

Modernize command and control frameworks with Japan; Forge a defense cooperation agreement with Papua New Guinea; Signing of historic defense and industrial cooperation agreements with India; Ensure trilateral security cooperation between the United States, Japan and South Korea; Provide Taiwan with self-defense capabilities; Expanding the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement with the Philippines to allow the United States access to four additional sites in the Philippines, for a total of nine; Integrate Japan into troop rotations in Darwin, Australia; and Deepening the trilateral AUKUS partnership between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Elsewhere in the world, Austin said the United States, its allies and partner countries had come to defend Ukraine.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group has helped ensure Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself – and to forge a future force to deter further Russian aggression, he said . “Together we helped Ukraine survive an all-out attack by Europe’s largest army.”

In the Middle East, the United States has worked to support Israel to ensure that Hamas can never commit atrocities again. The United States has also made significant efforts to protect Palestinian civilians – and to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, Austin said, adding that the United States has also sent a strong message of deterrence to Iran and its agents.

The Ministry of Defense has also invested in the defense industrial base to outpace any rival and secure a lasting military advantage.

“We are increasing our production capacity. We are implementing the first-ever national defense industrial strategy to modernize the defense industrial base. This will make our supply chains more resilient and our acquisitions more flexible,” he said .

The department also invested in its people – military personnel, veterans and their families, he said.

Troops' base pay has increased nearly 10% since January 2021, and the 2025 budget proposal calls for an additional 4.5% increase, he said.

The department also took steps to make moving easier, help military spouses pursue their own careers, introduce universal pre-kindergarten in Department of Defense schools, and expand access to child care. affordable and high-quality early childhood education, he said.

The department has also worked hard to end sexual assault and harassment, prevent suicides and increase recruitment and retention, he said.

“Today's United States military is an extraordinary collection of volunteers, brave men and women of all races, colors and creeds. America's greatest strategic asset has always been the talent of the American people. And we are stronger when we welcome every qualified patriot willing to serve “This is not just a matter of national principle, it’s a matter of national security,” he said.

American values ​​are important, he said, emphasizing that every service member swears to defend not only the United States but also the Constitution.

“The baton will soon be passed. Others will decide the path forward. And I hope they will build on the strength we have built over the past four years,” he said.

