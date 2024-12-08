Latest Ukraine-Russia war: Zelensky reveals frontline casualties as Trump calls for immediate ceasefire





US President-elect Donald Trump has called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end “this madness”.

He made the comments just hours after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris for their first face-to-face meeting since his victory in last month's US election.

“Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal and end this madness,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, adding that kyiv had lost some 400,000 troops. “There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin.”

I know Vladimir [Putin] GOOD. Now is the time for him to act. China can help. The world is waiting! Trump added.

Zelensky responded to Trump's message on Sunday by saying that peace was not just a piece of paper, but required guarantees.

“When we talk about effective peace with Russia, we must first of all talk about effective guarantees of peace. Ukrainians want peace more than anyone else,” he said on X.

It would appear that Trump's figure of 400,000 Ukrainian troops lost in the war meant both deaths and injuries. Zelensky said 43,000 soldiers were killed during the war and there were 370,000 wounded.

Jabed AhmedDecember 8, 2024 3:01 p.m.

Ukrainian Navy says Russian-occupied gas platforms in Crimea hit by drones

Ukrainian naval drones struck and destroyed surveillance systems on Russian-controlled gas platforms in Crimea, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa said.

The hunt for the enemy in the Black Sea continues. The occupiers will not stay in our territory, we will have them everywhere, Neizhpapa said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Naval drones have launched precise strikes on Russian targets.

Recent weeks have seen an intensification of attacks against Russian assets in Crimea. Strikes targeted radar stations and explosions were also reported in Sevastopol and near the Belbek air base in November.

Jabed AhmedDecember 8, 2024 2:01 p.m.

Russian advances in eastern Ukraine accelerate until fall

Russian forces have accelerated their conquest of territory in eastern Ukraine, as kyiv's troops struggle to hold back a much larger and more heavily armed army.

Along the 1,000 km front line, Moscow has focused its attacks on towns and villages around the transport hub of Pokrovsk, the capture of which could seriously disrupt Ukraine's ability to supply its forces.

Pasi Paroinen, an analyst with the Finland-based Black Bird Group who studies footage and satellite images from the front line, told Reuters that Russian advances in Ukraine had accelerated in recent months.

He estimated Russia's following monthly territorial gains:

August – 403 km2September – 422 km2October – 491 km21-18 November – 363 km2

In Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces launched an incursion in August, kyiv now holds around 500 km² of territory, Paroinen estimated, up from a maximum of around 1,200 km².

Jabed AhmedDecember 8, 2024 1:01 p.m.

What the Russian invasion cost Ukraine after more than 1,000 days of war

Devastating human and material losses continue to pile up, leaving Ukraine more vulnerable than at any time since the early days of the war.

As of August 31, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine had documented at least 11,743 civilians killed and 24,614 injured in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began.

Ukrainian prosecutors said 589 Ukrainian children had been killed as of November 15.

Western countries estimate that Russia has suffered far more serious losses than Ukraine, sometimes losing more than 1,000 soldiers killed per day during periods of intense fighting in the east.

But it is Ukraine, which has about a third of Russia's population, that will likely face the most serious labor shortages resulting from the battles of attrition.

Russia now occupies and claims to have annexed about a fifth of Ukraine, an area the size of Greece.

The 2025 draft budget projects that around 26% of Ukraine's GDP, or 2.2 trillion hryvnias ($53.3 billion), would be spent on defense. Ukraine has already received more than $100 billion in financial aid from its Western partners.

Jabed Ahmed8 December 2024 12:01

What is ATACMS? American missiles used in Russia

There are several variations of the Army's Tactical Missile Systems, a long-range missile system that often carries varying amounts of cluster bombs.

Ukrainian forces first used US-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles in October 2023, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying the weapons had proven themselves.

Ukraine likely has what are called M39A1 Block IA ATACMS that are guided in part by the Global Positioning System and have a range of 40 to 190 miles. They can carry a payload of 300 bomblets. The M39 Block IA was used in Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to Army documents, and was added to the U.S. arsenal in 1997.

(DoD/AFP via Getty Images)

Jabed Ahmed8 December 2024 11:01

Russia says its forces have taken Blahodatne in eastern Ukraine.

Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Blahodatne in eastern Ukraine, Russian news agency RIA reported on Sunday, citing the Defense Ministry.

The report could not be independently verified.

Shahana Yasmin December 8, 2024 10:00

Ukraine confirms second Danish F-16 delivery

Denmark has delivered a second batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

In a message on Telegram, Zelensky praised Denmark and lamented the lack of dedication from other allies.

The first batch of planes supplied by the Danes are already shooting down Russian missiles: thus saving our population and our infrastructure. Now our air shield is further strengthened, he said. If all partners were as determined, we could have made Russian terrorism impossible.

Shahana Yasmin December 8, 2024 09:30

ICYMI: Canada bans more types of guns, offers to donate weapons to Ukraine

Canada announced Thursday it was banning 324 other types of firearms that the public safety minister said belong on the battlefield and not in the hands of hunters or sport shooters.

Ottawa also said it was working with the Ukrainian government to see how weapons could be donated to support the fight against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The move follows the May 2020 ban on 1,500 makes and models of firearms, a number which rose to more than 2,000 by November this year as new variants were identified.

Shahana YasminDecember 8, 2024 09:00

Putin's cousin accidentally reveals secret Russian casualty figure

Shahana Yasmin December 8, 2024 08:30

Ukrainian Air Force says it destroyed 28 Russian drones overnight

The Ukrainian Air Force announced Sunday that its air defense units had shot down 28 of 74 drones launched by Russia overnight targeting Ukraine.

The Air Force said on Telegram that 46 Russian drones were lost, likely neutralized by electronic warfare.

Shahana Yasmin December 8, 2024 08:10

