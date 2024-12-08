Fresh weather warning issued after Storm Darragh wreaks havoc | uk news





Storm Darragh is set to hit the UK again, with strong winds exceeding 90mph after sweeping the country.

A new yellow Met Office wind warning has come into effect across England and Wales at 6am on Sunday as winds of up to 80mph continue to batter Northern Ireland.

Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are likely around England and Wales, and could reach 70 mph around the coast in the morning.

But it falls at least some short of the 96mph recorded at Bury Head in Devon yesterday. This is the highest speed recorded by the National Weather Service this weekend.

Wind gusts exceeded 90mph in Gwynedd, northwest Wales.

Get the 5-day weather forecast right where you are.

Image: A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sunday. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

The Met Office said further travel disruptions and power outages were likely to last until 6pm on Sunday.

The National Highways said the M48 at Severn Bridge was closed in both directions between J1 and J2 until at least midday.

X This content is provided by X and may use cookies and other technologies. To display this content we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to modify your preferences to enable X cookies or to only allow them once. You can change your settings at any time through your privacy options. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm whether you have consented to X cookies. To view this content, you can use the button below to accept X cookies for this session only. Enable cookies Allow cookies only once

Heavy rain was expected to continue across central and eastern England throughout Sunday, with 20 to 25 millimeters of rain expected to fall across most parts of the country, the Met Office said.

The Environment Agency issued 50 flood warnings for England on Sunday morning, meaning flooding is expected, and 130 flood warnings have been issued. Natural Resources Wales has issued nine flood warnings and 20 flood alerts.

Image: Storm Darragh hit, bringing strong winds and rain to Blacksod, County Mayo, Ireland. Photo: Fergus Sweeney /

Storm Darragh brought wind gusts of up to 93mph to parts of the country on Saturday, causing power outages, travel disruptions and the deaths of two people.

The Energy Networks Association said about 200,000 customers were without power as of 9am on Sunday.

They say 88% of customers affected by the storm have been reconnected.

Image: Fallen tree in Somerset.

A “risk to life” warning was issued for around 3 million people in the region on Friday evening when the Met Office issued a rare red alert for strong winds.

Two men were killed when a tree fell and hit their vehicle.

Image: A fallen tree blocking a road in Pontypridd, Wales Image: Templepatrick, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland. Photo: P.A.

The latest victim died after a tree fell and hit his car on Silverbirch Road, Eddington, on Saturday afternoon, according to West Midlands Police.

Sergeant Benjamin Parsons, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time and his next of kin have been notified.”

Image: Llandudno Pier in North Wales suffered extensive damage during the storm.

A man died after a tree fell on his van in Lancashire earlier today.

The man, in his 40s, was driving a Citroen on the A59 at Longton, near Preston, about 9am on Saturday.

He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Matt Davidson, from Lancashire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: “Very sadly a man has died as a result of this incident and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”

“Enquiries are ongoing. We would urge anyone who may have witnessed what happened or may have dashcam or mobile phone footage to please contact us.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/fresh-weather-warnings-in-place-for-sunday-after-storm-darragh-wreaks-havoc-13269338 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos