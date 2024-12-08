How Taylor Swifts Eras Tour Boosted the US Economy





The concert tour that made Taylor Swift a billionaire ends this weekend, but it's already left a lasting impact on the global economy.

The pop superstar, whose final performance on The Eras Tour will be Sunday night at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, has become a business titan after 152 concerts in 52 countries. Eras became the highest-grossing tour of all time with an estimated windfall of $2.2 billion.

In the United States, spectators spent about as much as football fans spend on the Super Bowl, an average of $1,300 on travel, hotels, food and merchandise, according to the US Travel Association. But the Super Bowl is just one game and involves two weeks of marketing and promotion, while the Swifts' tour hit 23 cities over 62 nights over a period of about five months.

Swifties spent about $5 billion in the United States, according to an estimate from survey company Question Pro. But that total only takes into account direct spending, according to the US Travel Association, and could exceed $10 billion when indirect spending is taken into account and when non-ticket holders make purchases outside the venue .

Swiftnomics revives post-pandemic economies

This spending power was part of the Taylor Swift effect, which travel industry analysts considered a hotel phenomenon.

City centers have experienced higher traffic and occupancy rates due to the influx of visitors. Swift's fans often extended their stays in cities hosting multiple shows, which further increased local revenue.

These events had a major revitalizing effect on local tourism industries and city centers still struggling with the effects of the pandemic, the California Center for Jobs & the Economy reported.

Pittsburgh, which hosted two concerts, recorded its highest weekend occupancy rate at hotels post-pandemic and the second highest weekend occupancy rate in its history. Swift's tour increased the average daily cost of rooms to $309, and the city generated $46 million in direct spending from attendees, 83 percent of whom did not live in Allegheny County.

The California Center for Jobs & the Economy estimated that Swift's six-night concert in Los Angeles increased local employment by 3,300 workers and local revenues by $160 million. Before the Eras tour came to Los Angeles, hotel jobs were about 15% below their pre-pandemic peak. The US Travel Association estimates that Los Angeles County would benefit from an additional $320 million, including $20 million in sales and local taxes and $9 million in hotel room taxes.

Eras was also a boon for ride-hailing companies. Lyft reported that rides increased by an average of 8.2% in cities hosting a Swift concert and that New Orleans saw a 31% increase.

The New Orleans Downtown Development District estimates that between 80 and 90 percent of spectators are visitors. Greater New Orleans, Inc. estimated the economic impact of the concerts at approximately $200 million. This does not take into account spending on restaurants, hotels and other tourist expenses.

