The ultimate hypocrisy: Britain exported 8,500 tonnes of banned pesticides last year.

Under PIC regulations, companies wishing to export banned chemicals must issue an export declaration to the country of destination. At the end of the year, the total amount of chemicals shipped must be verified and reported to UK regulators.

Unearthed and Public Eye obtained this document from the Health and Safety Executive using the Freedom of Information Act.

They said that last year the UK exported 8,489 tonnes of pesticides containing active ingredients banned from use on UK agricultural lands. The total weight of products banned from export will be much higher. Active ingredients often make up less than a quarter of the weight of store-bought pesticides.

The shipment went to 18 countries. Major importing countries include the United States, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. Significant quantities of pesticides were also delivered to the EU, where re-export elsewhere was prohibited.

Five companies participated in this trade, but Syngenta was responsible for 8,282 tons, or 98% of the export volume.

The top three items banned from export from the UK were all Syngenta products.

For the first time, the survey revealed that the infamous bee-killing pesticide thiamethoxam was in the top three.

This neonicotinoid pesticide was banned from all outdoor use in the UK and EU in 2018 due to the risks it poses to bee colonies. But the last Conservative government outraged environmentalists by repeatedly granting sugar beet farmers emergency permission to use the beet in their crops.

Labor has criticized these approvals in opposition and has pledged to stop them if elected. We want to ban pesticides that kill bees, which destroy pollinators, a vital part of the ecosystem, Steve Reed, now the environment secretary, said a few weeks before the election. Birds are dying, in part because there are no insects to eat due to the use of these types of pesticides.

Last year, Syngenta exported 374 tonnes of banned neonicotinoids from the UK to countries including Ivory Coast, Ukraine, Taiwan and Morocco, according to data obtained by Unearthed and Public Eye.

This would make enough thiamethoxam-based pesticide to spray a field of about 133,000 square kilometers, an area larger than the UK.

Syngenta hopes to export more in 2024, according to HSE documents. According to an export notice issued by the company, it plans to ship more than 1,000 tons of pesticides containing thiamethoxam this year. Destinations include Brazil, Russia and Indonesia, but like last year, Syngenta plans to ship the majority to the EU and then re-export it elsewhere.

Josie Cohen, head of policy and campaigns at the Pesticide Action Network UK group, said it was the ultimate hypocrisy to ban pesticides for domestic use while continuing to manufacture and export them to other countries.

If a chemical is deemed too harmful for use here, it should not be sent around the world to poison farmers and wildlife and contaminate water and soil.

