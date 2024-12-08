Storm Darragh News: Weather warnings continue as winds near 100mph lead to flight cancellations.





More than 100 flights have been canceled due to Storm Darragh, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

Bad weather has restricted flight speeds at Heathrow, Britain's busiest airport, for a second day.

British Airways alone operates more than 100 short-haul international flights and 30 domestic flights to and from Heathrow Airport.

In total, at least 20,000 passengers are expected to be affected.

It comes after two people were killed when winds gusted up to 96mph, knocking down trees and knocking out power to thousands across Wales and western England.

Beach piers were torn apart across the country by wind gusts of up to 96mph recorded overnight at Capel Curig in north Wales.

An additional yellow warning for wind and rain has been issued for most of England and Wales on Sunday.

Thousands are still without power due to Storm Darragh and flights have been canceled due to strong winds at the weekend.

Tom Watling 8 December 2024 18:39

WATCH LIVE: Plane Battles Storm Darragh 90mph Winds Land at Heathrow Airport

Tom Watling 8 December 2024 17:57

Rail chaos in the West Midlands

Visitors who arrive at Birmingham's famous Christmas markets by rail may face major problems on the return trip, with many intercity trains canceled due to bad weather.

Between 3.30pm and 4.40pm alone, three cross-country trains to Manchester were cancelled, as were trains to Edinburgh, Bristol and Cardiff.

West Midlands trains to Hereford and Liverpool have also been cancelled.

Avanti West Coast said: “A tree has fallen on overhead power lines between Sandwell and Dudley and Wolverhampton, blocking all tracks.”

Our service is currently unable to make calls from Birmingham International, Birmingham New Street, Sandwell, Dudley and Wolverhampton.

If your original trip was a direct service to one of the above stations, a connection is now required.

For customers traveling from the north, rail replacement services will operate between Stafford and Wolverhampton, Sandwell & Dudley and Birmingham New Street.

Customers traveling from London Euston to one of the above stations may need to board a connecting service at Rugby to continue their journey.

These changes are expected to take effect by the end of today.

Tom Watling 8 December 2024 17:17

Pictured: A woman uses her smartphone to document waterways after Storm Darragh hit the UK in Hereford, England. Hereford, England, shows a flooded playground after Storm Darragh hit the UK (REUTERS) (Reuters)

Tom Watling 8 December 2024 16:39

Turn on the family lighting candle after 24 hours without power supply

A woman near Rackenford, Devon, said her family were lighting candles in pitch darkness after Storm Darragh left them without power for more than 24 hours.

Teresa White, 55, told the PA news agency that the power went out at 12.30pm on Saturday and her family had no water other than a tap and had to collect rainwater to flush toilets.

We had no internet, we were basically cut off because all our phone signals weren't working, and we live in a forested area, she said. They added that they were too scared to leave their homes on Saturday in case the tree fell.

Mr White said he was initially a bit disappointed to hear from EDF that power would not be restored until 8pm on Monday, but said power was restored around 3pm on Sunday.

Tom WatlingDecember 8, 2024 16:05

Ongoing rail chaos in Wales and Scotland

Transport for Wales is advising passengers to postpone travel. The organization says: Storm Darragh is expected to continue today, bringing heavy rain and winds.

Some services will be canceled on the South West Wales, North Wales Coast, Heart of Wales and Cambrian routes where the worst weather is expected. Speed ​​restrictions apply throughout the route so your journey may take longer than usual. Services on all routes are subject to cancellation, delay, or change.

Fallen trees between Wolverhampton and Stafford and landslides between Nuneaton and Tamworth are causing problems on the West Coast mainline.

In Scotland, speed limits are in place between Aberdeen and Inverness, Ayr and Stranraer, Edinburgh-Dundee-Aberdeen, Glasgow-Aberdeen and Glasgow-Carlisle.

Simon Calder 8 December 2024 15:36

Rail passengers have to endure another miserable day

Bad weather and staff shortages made Sunday another miserable day for many of Britain's rail passengers.

Great Western Railway (GWR) has urged passengers to avoid traveling if possible as Westbury station in Wiltshire is closed due to damage to the station's roof.

The railway company also asked passengers not to go to Bath Christmas Market on Sunday, saying: Larger crowds are expected if Saturday's market is cancelled. If congestion gets too crowded, you may not be able to stop at Bath Spa Station.

In Cornwall, the Plymouth to Penzance line has reopened but is now closed again due to large trees on both lines of Bodmin Parkway.

For travelers traveling between Kent, south-east London and the center of the capital, National Rail warns: Several signals were lost in the Victoria area of ​​London. This, combined with engineering efforts across the network, is causing significant disruption to many routes.

The lines affected are all south-east of Victoria Station and are not on the main line between Gatwick and Brighton.

In northern England, LNER, CrossCountry and Northern services continue to be disrupted after a tree fell on overhead power lines between Wakefield Westgate and Leeds, causing damage. Northern has also cut links between Middlesbrough and Whitby.

Barney Davis 8 December 2024 14:55

Pictured: Fears of flooding due to Storm Darragh

Residents are struggling with flooding on Greyfriars Avenue in Hereford, Herefordshire, after the River Wye burst its banks due to Storm Darragh.

Council President Diana Toynbee posted on #Greyfriars #Hereford #Wye A worrying day for residents The level is now at 5.3 meters and still rising.

It is expected to peak this evening.

(Jacob King/PA Wire)(Jacob King/PA Wire)(Jacob King/PA Wire)

Barney Davis 8 December 2024 14:15

Flights canceled for 20,000 passengers at Heathrow Airport

British Airways alone operates more than 100 short-haul international flights and 30 domestic flights to and from Heathrow Airport.

This includes five round trips to Amsterdam and four round trips each to Copenhagen, Dublin and Milan.

Three flights to and from Aberdeen and Edinburgh were also cancelled. Other airlines grounded several flights at Heathrow, including Lufthansa services to Frankfurt and Munich, and KLM to Cork and Dublin from Amsterdam and Aer Lingus.

In total, at least 20,000 passengers are expected to be affected. Airline passenger rights regulations require airlines to cancel departures and offer same-day flights if seats are available on the airline.

Cancellation Airlines must also provide meals and, if necessary, accommodation while passengers wait to arrive at their destination.

The Independent has contacted British Airways for a response. Separately, passengers on a United Airlines flight from Newark, New York, to London Heathrow had to endure a four-hour “flight to nowhere” after the Boeing 767 was diverted just over Nova Scotia.

Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Darragh pummels the UK with winds reaching 90mph. (Big Jet TV)

Simon Calder 8 December 2024 13:40

Big Jet TV continues to capture footage of a shaky landing in strong winds at Heathrow Airport.

This is the moment a plane struggles to land at Heathrow Airport in the aftermath of Storm Darragh.

Footage captured by Big Jet TV shows the aircraft fighting the wind as it sways from side to side before hitting the runway.

Barney Davis December 8, 2024 12:30

