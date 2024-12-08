Arab Americans become important voices in American politics thanks to Trump | Donald Trump





While many of the people who appeared on stage during President-elect Donald Trump's victory speech in the early hours of Nov. 6 were familiar faces, one man, standing next to Tiffany Trump, was not.

Michael Boulos, the son of Lebanese billionaire and Trump's new senior adviser on Middle East affairs, Massad Boulos, and the husband of Trump's youngest daughter, stood cautiously next to the president-elect, as the president looked on. 'America.

Although Boulo's presence as part of Trump's successful coalition-building efforts may have gone largely unnoticed by many viewers, for Arab Americans like Yahya Basha, a Syrian-American doctor who runs several medical facilities in Detroit, it constituted a decisive moment.

In September, Basha met with Trump and Boulos during one of the president-elect's many campaign trips to Michigan.

I felt they were serious and wanted to do business, communicate and partner on these issues, Basha says of his engagement with Trump and Boulos. If you're absent, you don't count. We must stay in the battle.

Twenty years after the rise of animosity and prejudice in the aftermath of 9/11, Arab Americans now find themselves integrated into American politics like never before and, ironically, given his nationalism, the process is being spurred on by Trump.

On November 22, Trump nominated Janette Nesheiwat, the daughter of Jordanian Christian immigrants and a Fox News contributor, to the post of US surgeon general, and Marty Makary, a Lebanese-born British-American doctor who also contributes to Fox News, to the post. as Commissioner of the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Alina Habba, Trump's Iraqi-American lawyer and advisor, is another prominent face in Trump's entourage. During his previous administration, Mark Esper and Alex Azar, both of Lebanese descent, held leadership positions.

Alina Habba at the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin on July 18. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Many Arab Americans, especially older generations who fled Middle Eastern dictatorships, feel this is the first time such important voices have been heard in a political context, despite Trump's threats and his historic which saw him ban travel to a crowd of Muslims. -majority countries during his previous administration.

While many Arab Americans say they are forced to look beyond Trump's previous actions given the Biden administration's failure to stop Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon, others believe the overtures from the president-elect to the personalities of their community are authentic.

While Democrats refused to allow a Palestinian American speaker at their August convention, a month earlier, at the Republican equivalent event, Habba was strategically given a spot in Thursday's highly coveted session. evening, where she spoke about being a proud first-generation Arab American. women.

Part of Trump's outreach to Arab Americans has focused on connecting with Christian elements within the broader community, rather than Muslim elements.

Boulos, Habba, Azar and Esper are Maronite, Chaldean or Greek Orthodox Christians.

[The Arab American and Chaldean communities] They needed one of their own, someone who was theirs and who was in politics, explains Casey Askar, a Chaldean businessman who was recruited by Trump in July 2023 to dialogue with the Chaldeans of Michigan. Askar estimates that 80 percent of Chaldean voters in Michigan, many of whom do not identify as ethnically Arab but celebrate their own distinct heritage within the Arab world, supported Trump in last month's election.

Because the Chaldeans did not come from a democratic world and did not have opportunities for democracy or freedom of speech, they did not engage in politics, he said.

But in 2016, the Chaldeans really went to vote. And they generally voted for Trump and Republican candidates. He says that since the majority of Chaldean households in southeast Michigan, where the community is estimated to number nearly 200,000 people, own or run their own businesses, there is a pull toward Trump and Republicans.

After a decline in 2020, he says the Chaldean vote helped Trump win Michigan last month, where he beat Kamala Harris by 80,000 votes.

Historically, the Democratic Party was the party of immigrants and minorities. I know this because when my family arrived, I think they were more Democratic leaning. If you look at the Catholic vote as a whole, it was overwhelmingly Democratic, he said.

But the party has changed. There is so much hypocrisy. They took enlightenment too far, which alienated many people.

It's a view shared by Basha, who is not a Christian and has donated to the campaigns of Democrats including Joe Biden, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and others running against candidates supported by the Israeli lobby.

I had a great relationship with [Democrats]; I've been to the White House several times, he said.

But last year, he said he felt offended during a call with Michigan donors hosted by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

I was not allowed to speak during the call. I raised my hand but was not given the floor to speak while others did, he said. The Democrats have become so complacent. I think Arab Americans have been treated within the Democratic Party as insignificant partners since the Obama administration.

Although he donated thousands of dollars to Trump's first opponent, Hillary Clinton, in 2016, he says that this time, when the Harris campaign asked him for a donation, he refused.

I told them: I am attached to Trump.

Trump's efforts to build a coalition among elements of the Arab American community have in part inspired many people to run and win as Republicans at different political levels across the United States.

Amer Ghalib, the Democratic Yemeni American mayor of the predominantly Muslim town of Hamtramck in Michigan, made headlines by supporting and campaigning with Trump in October.

The shift to the Republican Party isn't limited to Michigan, either.

Last month, Abe Hamadeh, a 33-year-old lawyer and former Army reservist with little political experience, was elected to Arizona's Eighth Congressional District, defeating a Democrat in an open race. Endorsed by Trump and Arizona firebrand Kari Lake and the son of Syrian immigrants, photos from Hamadeh's campaign website show him drawing on his military and Middle Eastern background.

For many Arab Americans, the messages conveyed by Republicans resonate.

Samraa Luqman, a Yemeni American from Dearborn, Michigan, campaigned on behalf of Trump and voted for him because you can't reward genocide with a second term, referencing the Biden administration's support for Israel's war on Gaza, where more than 44,000 people were killed.

But a second reason for abandoning the Democratic Party had to do with its and other more conservative social values.

Luqman, who still considers himself a Democrat, was among the parents who spoke out against sexually explicit content in Dearborn's 2022 school textbooks.

The story of this election does not begin on October 7 [when Hamas attacked Israel]. It started in 2022 and the community felt betrayed by their own people. [Democratic] party, she said.

It's unfortunate, but as soon as [Arab American] The community did not agree with the policies adopted by the Democratic Party, they were ostracized and portrayed in a negative light. This betrayal sparked the shift toward the Republican Party.

Basha says he is fully aware of the dangers that the second Trump administration could pose to the Arab world, particularly for Palestinians who suffer in appalling conditions as Israel continues to attack Gaza. Trump and many of his cabinet picks are strong supporters of the actions of Israel and its military. Trump also promised to reinstate travel bans on Muslim-majority countries, which he said is a real concern.

It's better to be at the table than at the door, he says.

I want to see what we can be a part of and establish a positive vision of [Arab Americans] and negotiate on local, national and international issues.

