Real-time weather maps reveal ice bomb exploded 344 miles before Christmas | weather | tidings





Freezing weather conditions are likely to hit the UK just hours before Christmas, as weather maps show a 344-mile-long ice bomb hitting the country. Snow is likely to fall in areas from Wick to Manchester on December 22, according to WXCharts' weather map.

The WXCharts map turns white and purple to indicate snow depth in different parts of the country.

According to this map, areas around Edinburgh, Newcastle and Manchester are expected to see heavy snowfall.

Cold weather is expected as the country battles Storm Darragh, the fourth storm of the season. Large parts of the UK were affected by severe weather over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for parts of Wales and south-west England. Wind gusts of up to 93mph were recorded in parts of Wales this morning.

The latest weather forecast shows that nationwide temperatures will remain below 4℃. Northern areas such as the Scottish Highlands, Wick, Aberdeen and Edinburgh will see mercury levels oscillate between -1C and 0C.

Likewise, down south, temperatures could hover between 1 and 2 C, the map shows.

According to the Met Office, 2023 was the last white Christmas in the UK, with 11% of stations recording snowfall but no reports of snow on the ground.

The forecaster said: “Prior to that, 2022 had recorded snowfall at 9% of weather stations, but no snowfall. 2021 and 2020 were also technically white Christmases, with both recording snow at 6% of weather stations. In 2021, less than 1% of stations reported snow on the ground, and in 2020, only 4% reported snow on the ground.

“There are no recorded snowfalls at any UK station in 2018 or 2019. The last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010.”

The Met Office's long-term forecast from December 21 to January 4 shows that most areas are likely to experience mainly unsettled conditions, with wind and rain followed by showers affecting most areas, but especially in the north and northwest. It's high.

Sleet and snow may occur at times, especially in the higher elevations to the north.

However, there are also signs that more stable conditions are possible at times, most likely across the South in late December or early January.

Temperatures are likely to be average across the board, with a risk of frost and fog as the interlude becomes more stable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/weather/1985816/uk-snow-forecast-weather-maps-ice-bomb-christmas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos