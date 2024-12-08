Storm Darragh travel advice as UK sees disruption to rail, air and sea due to weather warnings





Rail passengers in several parts of England were warned against travel on Saturday as many routes were blocked or speed restrictions imposed as Storm Darragh swept across the UK.

Hundreds of flights across the country were diverted or canceled, as were ferry crossings in the Irish Sea and the western islands of Scotland.

This is a key area of ​​concern for travelers to be aware of, with weather warnings continuing to be issued by the Met Office.

rail

Great Western Railway (GWR) advises you to avoid travel if possible. Many routes on the network linking London Paddington with the west of England and South Wales are closed. These include routes from Plymouth to Penzance and west from Cardiff to Swansea and Carmarthen.

Open image from gallery

Are you going somewhere? Passengers are warned of major disruption at Waterloo Station in London (Simon Calder)

Trains from Bristol will arrive up to 45 minutes behind schedule due to speed restrictions, resulting in subsequent services being cancelled.

“Customers are advised to change their plans and avoid travel if possible,” the rail company said. Train services cannot run across multiple parts of the network. Speed ​​limits will be enforced and fallen trees and debris will also affect services.

GWR has also issued a travel ban notice for Sunday, but this is due to anticipated train crew shortages rather than bad weather. Anyone with a ticket this weekend can use it on Monday.

In London Waterloo, fallen trees are blocking tracks across the South West rail network. Train companies warned there would be major disruption on key routes between Portsmouth, Southampton, Bournemouth and Weymouth.

Many Welsh transport services, including those along the Cambrian coastline, have been canceled and significant disruption is expected on other routes from Cardiff to Manchester.

Avanti West Coast has canceled services between Chester and Holyhead along the North Wales coastline. In northwestern England, a tree blocks the border between Bolton and Preston.

In other areas, many trips may be delayed due to speed restrictions. A speed limit of 50 miles per hour is usually set, which significantly increases travel times and leads to cancellations. The concern is that fallen trees and debris, such as trampolines dropped in people's backyards, will block the tracks.

Open image from gallery

The storm blew trees and other debris across the tracks (EPA).

CrossCountry, which connects parts of England and extends to southern Scotland and South Wales, has cut many trains, including direct services from Newcastle to Reading, Gloucester to Cardiff and Cambridge to Stansted Airport.

ScotRail does not run between Aberdeen and Inverness and most other routes in Scotland have speed limits.

But Network Rail said on Friday morning it had fixed a glitch in the rail communications network that disrupted many journeys during rush hour.

airline

Flights across the UK are being disrupted with hundreds of cancellations and extreme diversions. Passengers scheduled to arrive at Manchester Airport on an Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi flew in circles for an hour waiting to land before eventually heading to Frankfurt, Germany. The Boeing 777 is now expected to fly to Manchester at lunchtime.

Many flights were diverted or canceled at London Heathrow, Britain's busiest airport. Brussels has been the destination for diverted transatlantic flights, including Delta from Atlanta, American Airlines from Dallas, and Air Canada from Calgary.

Open image from gallery

Planes struggle to land at London Heathrow as Storm Darragh pummels the UK with winds reaching 90mph (Big Jet TV)

Flights to those destinations will also be disrupted due to the diversion.

British Airways has canceled more than 100 short-haul domestic and European flights from London Heathrow, including several flights to and from Edinburgh, Jersey, Milan, Nice and Vienna.

Holiday departures to and from Malaga, Larnaca and Gibraltar are among the banned flights.

Many other airline flights were cancelled, including Lufthansa flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich, and KLM flights to and from Amsterdam.

Aer Lingus operates overland connections from Cork, Dublin, Knock and Shannon to Heathrow.

George Best Belfast City Airport has had at least 30 arrivals and departures canceled to and from airports across the UK, including Cardiff, London Heathrow, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow. At Belfast International Airport, easyJet has canceled flights between Bristol and Liverpool.

At Bristol Airport, an early morning Ryanair flight from Venice was redirected to London Stansted and a KLM flight from Amsterdam landed in Birmingham instead. At least 24 easyJet flights have landed in Bristol, including to and from Barcelona, ​​Porto and Geneva.

The airline tells passengers: In line with UK Government guidance to avoid travel within the Bristol area during the morning of 7 December, we are regrettably unable to operate your flight today.

There were several cancellations at Cardiff Airport, across the Channel from Bristol, and a cargo plane from China was diverted to Bournemouth early this morning. Ryanair flew from Dublin to the Welsh capital, while Tui operated Alicante flights from Cardiff.

Flights to and from Ireland have been suspended, including Aer Lingus from Cork and Shannon to Heathrow.

perry

All P&O Ferries sailings across the Irish Sea between Cairnryan and Larne are canceled on Saturday. The Stena Line between Cairnryan and Belfast is canceled until the early evening.

The Holyhead-Dublin or Fishguard-Rosslare ferries do not run on the Stena line all day. A similar picture on Irish Ferries between Pembroke and Rosslare.

In Scotland, the Caledonian MacBrayne ferry service to the Western Isles has canceled flights to and from Arran, Islay, Lewis, Mull and other islands.

