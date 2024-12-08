Biden says US will support Syria, neighbors after Assad dynasty collapses





U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, United States, November 26, 2024.

Nathan Howard | Reuters

President Joe Biden on Sunday welcomed the fall of Syria's dictatorship, but warned of uncertainty during the country's political transition.

“This is a historic moment for the long-suffering Syrian people to build a better future for their proud country,” he said from the Roosevelt Room of the White House. “This is also a time of risk and uncertainty. As we address what comes next, the United States will work with our partners and stakeholders in Syria to help them seize an opportunity to manage risk. “

The United States will support Syria's neighbors, including Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and Israel, during the transition period and send senior officials to the region, Biden said. He also pledged to continue the mission against ISIS and ensure the security of detention centers in Syria where ISIS fighters are held.

“We are clear that ISIS will try to take advantage of the new vacuum to reestablish its capabilities and create a safe haven. We will not let that happen,” Biden said.

He added that US forces carried out a dozen precision airstrikes in Syria on Sunday, targeting ISIS camps and members.

But he stressed that IS is not the only threat. Biden said the United States would remain vigilant, adding that some of the rebel groups that toppled the Assad regime have their own records of terrorism and human rights abuses.

“They are saying the right things now, but as they take on greater responsibilities, we will evaluate not only their words but also their actions,” he said.

The United States will also help “all Syrian groups” establish an independent, sovereign government. This commitment will include humanitarian aid to help Syria after 13 years of civil war.

Biden also said his administration is committed to returning Austin Tice to his family. Tice, an American journalist, was kidnapped in Damascus in 2012 and detained by the Syrian government. Biden said the United States believed Tice was alive.

Syrian rebel forces captured the capital Damascus on Sunday. The Russian Foreign Ministry said President Bashar al-Assad had resigned and left the country, ending his family's decades-long dictatorship in Syria.

“We don’t know where he is, but they say he’s in Moscow,” Biden said, later adding that Assad should be held responsible.

Assad took over as leader of the country in 2000, after the death of his father. Assad's allies included Russia, Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Biden said the three allies are now “much weaker” than they were when he took office.

