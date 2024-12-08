Biden says US will try to repatriate hostages from Syria





President Joe Biden said the United States will try to bring home one of the longest-serving American hostages following the sudden collapse of the Syrian government.

Speaking at the White House, Biden said the United States must first locate Austin Tice, while Syria was in chaos.

Mr. Tice, an independent journalist, was reportedly taken prisoner near Damascus on August 14, 2012 while covering the country's civil war.

Rebel fighters seized the Syrian capital on Sunday, the culmination of a lightning offensive launched two weeks ago. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has fled the country.

Biden said Assad's departure was a “fundamental act of justice” after decades of repression, but also “a moment of risk and uncertainty” for the Middle East.

“We are aware that there are Americans in Syria,” Biden said Sunday, “including those residing there, as well as Austin Tice, who was taken prisoner more than 12 years ago.”

“We remain committed to returning him to his family.”

As he exited the room, Biden turned to answer a media question about Tice.

“We believe he is alive,” the president said. “We think we can recover it, but we don’t have direct proof yet.”

The president added: “We need to identify where he is.”

Mr Tice, 43, was last seen in a video, blindfolded and apparently in distress, posted online weeks after his capture.

Although no government or group has claimed responsibility for his disappearance, U.S. officials quickly said they believed the former U.S. Marine was in the custody of the Syrian government.

Mr Tice's sister, Abigail Edaburn, told the BBC on Friday that she believed he was still in Syria.

“We don’t know the exact circumstances of where he is being held, but we do know that it is in Syria and that he is in good health,” she said.

“I don’t know what I can say, but there are independent and reliable sources who have been able to verify this information,” she added.

The United States has about 900 troops in Syria, and Biden said Sunday he anticipates those forces will remain.

The president also said U.S. forces carried out “dozens” of “precision airstrikes” on Sunday against Islamic State group camps and operations in eastern Syria.

President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States should not intervene militarily in Syria. “THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT,” he wrote on social media.

The Syrian opposition that toppled Assad is led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which was designated a terrorist group by the Biden administration.

The United States, United Kingdom, United Nations and others consider HTS an al-Qaeda affiliate, even though HTS says it severed ties with the Sunni Islamist organization years ago.

