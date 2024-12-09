Why British judge approves deportation of Nigerian-born Adegboyegas





New details have emerged about why the UK Immigration Tribunal approved the deportation of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, founder of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, commonly known as SPAC Nation. .

The 44-year-old pastor, who arrived in the UK on a visitor visa in 2005 but failed to leave when it expired, sought to stay in the European country on human rights grounds. He is married to a British citizen.

When the Home Office rejected his request, he appealed to the trial court, which was also rejected.

He then appealed to the Upper Tribunal on August 15, 2022.

The controversial pastor, through his lawyer Dele Olawanle, told the court that his church had launched a range of intervention programs to rescue troubled youths from gangs and crime on Britain's streets.

Adegboyega also argued that his expulsion would harm his projects and community influence, which he claimed was supported and acknowledged by prominent figures in the UK, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior figures in the capital's police force.

He also claimed to have played a key role in setting up a food bank that provided 136,000 meals to children, adding that he had intervened in the lives of hundreds of young people, mainly from London's black communities, to force them out. In the problem.

Adegboyega added that a network of safe houses had been set up across London to house young people trying to escape gang conflict.

But Superior Court judges Bruce and Rastogi insisted that Adegboyega should return to Nigeria despite his claims.

In a ruling document obtained by Saturday PUNCH, the court dismissed Adegboyega's appeal, citing exaggeration of his claims of unlawful presence in the UK and community activities.

The tribunal ruled that Adegboyega had grossly inflated his donations, describing his claims as exaggerated and unsupported by substantial evidence.

The court noted that the pastor had failed to provide corroborating evidence that British police supported and supported his activities.

The court argued that his work could continue without residing in the UK and rejected his marriage to a British citizen as insufficient to offset his immigration offences.

We note, however, that there is no corroborating evidence against the most prominent institutions that the appellant (Adegboyega) claims to be his supporters.

“There is nothing before us from any body – the Metropolitan Police, Downing Street, the Mayor of London or the Home Office – that the appellant claims to have enthusiastically supported his work,” the court confirmed.

For example, there was nothing to support his claims that his presence in London was necessary to calm the nerves of ethnic minorities after the August 2024 fascist uprising, or that his presence was absolutely necessary to fight crime. There was no confirmation of his claims that he had visited Downing Street several times. This is an example of an area of ​​the evidence where we are convinced that the appellant attempted to over-inflate his influence.

When we asked him to describe an average day, the appellant said he plans six church events a day, seven days a week. They could be all over London. He visits as many as 20 congregants a week in their homes, and is often asked to spend three to four hours talking one-on-one with a troubled young person. He also spoke about the time he spent overseeing and assisting with the many business ventures, or CICs, established with the help of SPAC Nations and organizing food banks. Even though he admits that this tight schedule sometimes causes him to be late, it's hard to believe that he has the time to do all of this in person. We believe it is much more likely that this work will be distributed to many pastors, congregants, and supporters in SPAC Nation.

I rely only on my wife

Earlier, Adegboyega told the court that he had always relied on his wife, Mary.

He says he lives with his partner, Mary Olubukola Alade, who works at AON and earns $100,000 a year. He spends his time working for the church, for which he is not paid. He is fully supported by Mary.

He had a first-class law degree in Nigeria but sacrificed his legal career to help those who were unable to help themselves, the court heard.

Adegboyega also told the tribunal why he flaunts his extravagant lifestyle.

For example, people pointed out that he wears designer clothes and drives expensive cars. He was adamant that all of his personal belongings were paid for by Mary. He never took a penny from the church. He believes that it is important to dress the way he does because he needs to be an inspiration to young people. They need to understand that there are legitimate ways to make money, for example through entrepreneurship.

Known for his extravagant lifestyle, the self-proclaimed pastor has long been criticized for being at the center of controversies involving financial misconduct and extravagant lifestyles.

The British Broadcasting Corporation documentary details how Adegboyega, popularly known as PT among his followers, allegedly defrauded churchgoers by pretending to help them set up his business. has been released.

In the documentary, victims claimed they had been brainwashed into thinking that their financial sacrifices would fund community programs to get troubled youth on Britain's streets out of gangs and crime, but that the money had been used to support the pastor's lavish lifestyle, including designer clothes. It is claimed that it was useful in supporting . And luxury cars.

However, Pastor Toby was neither criminally prosecuted nor convicted.

A famous pastor held a grand birthday party in November. The party was attended by popular Nigerian artistes including Davido and Kcee.

Let's have fun as a family tonight. If I have a problem like usual, my lawyer is right on my table and no one can touch me,” Adegboyega told the cheering audience.

The clergyman, who is often seen alongside celebrities displaying his opulent lifestyle, became embroiled in scandal after a UK Charity Commission and High Court investigation revealed financial improprieties involving more than 1.87 million people, leading to the closure of his church in 2022. .

Reacting to the recent ruling on his immigration status on Instagram, Adegboyega dismissed the claims, insisting that no amount of persecution would bring him down.

He said, “I’m right here at home, you don’t have to worry.” Naturally I will ignore the ones related to regression. Every Nigerian should be proud of me. Living in England, which is famous for dragging people down, they have survived by all means, so the problems they spread are very minor problems.

Don't panic. I love London City. London is my city and no one can do anything. Of all the pastors and leaders of color you know, I have survived it all.

I am here and I am home. No one should be embarrassed by me. Despite all the difficulties, I have succeeded well in this country and am in that league of men whom you admire. I survived so well, nothing has changed and nothing will change.

I am the best here at London City and nothing can bring us down.

Hours later, another video surfaced online showing Adegboyega dancing with other people.

He claimed his company had raised more than $1 million since news of his deportation broke.

More than $1 million was raised in 24 hours following yesterday's news. This, he wrote, was a blessing I could not see coming.

Meanwhile, Adegboyega still has the option of appealing the higher court ruling at the Court of Appeal for England and Wales.

He must lodge his appeal within 28 days of receiving permission from a higher court, according to the Home Office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/why-nigerian-born-adegboyegas-deportation-was-approved-uk-judges/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos