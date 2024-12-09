The United States will fear the vacuum that could replace Assad





The speed and scale of the “historic” fall of Bashar al-Assad stunned the White House. But President Biden also deserves some credit.

In his statement, he described the extraordinary shift in control of Syria resulting from U.S. strategy that fundamentally weakened the roles of Russia and Iran in the region, helping to precipitate Assad's downfall.

In reality, Washington never anticipated that its military support for Israel since the Hamas attacks last October and for Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 would contribute to the collapse of half century of Assad regime in Syria.

But it did, and now the United States must face the consequences — a “historic opportunity” but a moment of “risk and uncertainty,” according to Biden.

Washington is trying to figure out what happens next. Who rules Syria? The president met with his national security team at the White House on Sunday morning.

The administration will not mourn the end of Assad, the emasculation of Iran, or the humiliation of Russia in Syria.

His fear is of a vacuum in which what he sees as an undesirable but relatively stabilized balance of power could be filled by something he wants even less: a takeover by Islamist insurgents, including factions designated as terrorists. by the United States, without responding to the scale of the situation. of the Syrian population as a whole, which could trigger more chaos and new risks for the region.

As Damascus echoes celebratory gunfire over Assad's fall, most Syrians do not share America's suffering. The United States will briefly join in welcoming the demise of a brutal autocrat, but more deeply it will worry about what will fill the void.

The Pentagon has already made clear that US troops will remain in eastern Syria, where it officially has a small number of forces to counter the Islamic State group.

US Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Daniel Shapiro called on all parties to protect civilians, especially minorities, and respect international standards.

“We recognize that the chaotic and dynamic circumstances on the ground in Syria could provide opportunities for ISIS to become active and plan external operations, and we are committed to working with these partners to continue to degrade their capabilities,” he added. he said.

Reuters

U.S. troops also train and equip what Washington considers moderate Arab and Kurdish forces east of the Euphrates and at the al-Tanf military base near the border with Iraq and Jordan.

We do not yet know what approach Damascus will take to the US presence in Syria, but it seems likely that Washington will now push for a negotiated stabilization of the country by relying heavily on its favored factions.

Earlier in Syria's civil war, President Obama agreed to limited support for what the United States considered moderate rebels elsewhere in the country. This was later abandoned as extremists began to dominate the battlefield and Russia entered the war on Assad's behalf.

Washington had since backed a United Nations process aimed at a negotiated settlement between Assad and opposition forces. This is likely to turn into US calls for mediation between the rebels and the remnants of the Assad regime.

The group that led the charge against Damascus for a fortnight – Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) – has repeatedly signaled its apparent name change, rejecting violent revenge and abandoning its former ties to al-Qaeda. Washington will be deeply suspicious of this group, which it has designated a foreign terrorist organization.

But some regional residents in close contact with U.S. officials view this approach as reductive, even cynical. They urge Washington to adopt a transition process in Damascus that takes into account the scale of the Syrian opposition.

Mouaz Moustafa, of the Washington-based Syrian Emergency Task Force, which coordinates with the U.S. military and partner forces in Syria, described what is happening as “indescribable good” that Americans should not reduce to actions of a single faction.

“There is an operations room that brings together several factions of different political stripes – some are secular, some conservative – but they agree on one thing. They are going to liberate Syria from al-Qaeda, from ISIS, from Iran, from Russia, and they will allow people to get their country back,” he told the BBC.

In his statement, President Biden said some groups in Syria were “saying the right things now” but that he would judge them by their actions.

Meanwhile, President-elect Trump has posted about Syria, describing it as a “mess” that the United States should stay out of. “THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT,” he said.

In his comments, he blames Obama and says Russia should now wash its hands of the country, apparently using its “weakened state” as a reason for Moscow and kyiv to commit to a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine.

“I know Vladimir well. It's time for him to act,” Trump says.

As president in 2019, Trump made a surprise announcement withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria. Its officials have gradually backed down, fearing ceding control to Russia and a resurgence of the Islamic State group.

Trump may well intend to return to his previous position.

