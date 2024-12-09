New England planning rules will bypass councils to speed up housebuilding.





Unlock Editor's Digest for free

FT editor-in-chief Roula Khalaf picks her favorite articles from this week's newsletter.

Local council committees would be bypassed in planning decisions to prevent damaging delays to the construction of homes, prisons and infrastructure under proposals Sir Keir Starmer will table to meet ambitious housebuilding targets.

Ministers are expected to set out plans on Monday to allow locally appointed planners to approve projects that comply with existing development plans. This avoids scrutiny by local council committees, which can often lead to months of debate and indecision.

Deputy First Minister Angela Rayner said on Sunday that reforming the Planning Commission and getting to the heart of faster decision-making was an important part of the plan for change, a reference to the 2029 milestone set by Starmer last week.

Rayner told the BBC that if planning applications are democratically agreed as part of local plans and comply with the national planning policy framework, there is no need to keep cycling through the system.

She added: Streamlining the approval process by modernizing local planning boards means tackling the chronic uncertainty and damaging delays that stand in the way of people building the homes they desperately need.

Local planning officers, separate from council planning committees, would be given an enhanced role to approve planning proposals under proposals to be set out in a white paper on Monday.

The government has vowed to ban England's planning system, which seeks to free up infrastructure and house-building projects to stimulate growth.

Starmer doubled down on his pledge to build 1.5 million homes through the next parliament in a speech on Thursday in which he set out six milestones the government must reach by 2029.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that the target was very ambitious, given that the last time Britain built 300,000 new homes a year was in 1969.

Ministers are trying to reverse a fall in supply at a time when demand for new homes is slowing due to high mortgage rates.

Industry groups the National Housing Federation and the Home Builders Federation, which represent affordable housing providers, said ministers would miss the ambitious 1.5 million homes target by almost a third.

Last month, Rayner called for a controversial planning decision on an 8,400-home development project in Kent, which local council executives planned to reject. The decision will now be taken by ministers.

Rayner also approved development plans for a data center in Buckinghamshire, one of two major projects requested after the election in response to attempts by the local council to block it last week.

suggestion

Proposed reforms to the national planning policy framework will be announced on Thursday, Rayner said on Sunday.

They will explain how a Labor government will remove some of the subjective reasons for why the plan is not going ahead, she told Sky News.

Earlier this year, local authorities reported there were 120,300 planning applications in the system.

Data from that period shows that less than a fifth of major applications were decided within the statutory 13-week period, and only 38% of minor applications were decided within the statutory 8-week period.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/22f3e1d7-5ebb-4dca-8a20-9bf19feabcc2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos