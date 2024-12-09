US taken by surprise as Syria topples al-Assad: analysis | News from the war in Syria





Washington, DC A lightning-fast offensive has seen the Syrian opposition take control of major cities and vast swaths of territory, toppling the government of longtime President Bashar al-Assad and indelibly altering the future of the torn country by war.

These events represent a remarkable reversal of fortune in Syria and have reignited a multi-pronged civil war that had appeared largely stagnant for years. The situation, analysts told Al Jazeera, also appears to have been largely unanticipated by US President Joe Biden's administration, and raises thorny questions about how Washington will proceed in the weeks and months to come.

I think everything that's happening surprised them, Qutaiba Idlbi, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council based in Washington, DC, told Al Jazeera. Many of us Syria analysts and observers are wondering what comes next.

[The Biden administration] They will have to recalibrate their approach to Syria, added Idlbi, who is also a Syrian refugee. But that is almost certain to be limited by Biden's diminishing power before he cedes the job in January to President-elect Donald Trump, he said.

I feel like events on the ground are moving way too fast for them to catch up, especially in this lame duck session.

Historic opportunity or risk and uncertainty?

Speaking on Sunday hours after opposition groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) entered the Syrian capital of Damascus and drove al-Assad from the country, Biden gave his first response to what he described as a moment of both opportunity and historic risk and uncertainty.

Biden said the end of Al-Assad's presidency was partly due to U.S. support for Israel's war on Gaza and its fight against Hezbollah in Lebanon, as well as support for groups in Syria and in Iraq which have weakened Syria's close ally, Iran.

He also highlighted US support for Ukraine's war against the Russian invasion, which has siphoned off resources from Moscow, a close ally of Al-Assad: The result of all this, for the first time, neither Russia [nor] Iran or Hezbollah could defend this odious regime in Syria, Biden said.

Looking ahead, Biden said Washington would prioritize support for Syria's neighbors, including Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Israel.

He said U.S. forces would remain in northeast Syria, where they support the Kurdish-led Syrian Defense Forces against ISIS (ISIS). Around 900 American troops are currently deployed in the northeast of the country.

Finally, Biden pledged to engage with all Syrian groups, while pledging to remain vigilant.

Make no mistake, some of the rebel groups that toppled Assad have their own record of terrorism, he said.

A senior US official cited by Reuters, however, said HTS was saying the right things.

Six weeks left on the clock

The White House's first official response highlights several key issues that will determine the shape of U.S. policy toward Syria going forward.

But Biden, in his short time remaining in office, is unlikely to provide those answers, according to Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former Middle East analyst at the State Department.

You're talking about an administration that has six weeks left on the clock, he said. And with six weeks left, I would just try to prevent and guard against possible complications or disasters.

This means that most major decisions will likely be made by Trump.

During his first term, Trump repeatedly sought to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. He appeared to reiterate his efforts on Saturday, writing on his Truth Social account that the United States would have nothing to do with the country.

The Biden administration has also not explained how it will balance its support for the SDF's fight against ISIL with the changing landscape on the ground. Like other rebel groups, the SDF have seized new territory in recent days, including the eastern town of Deir Az Zor and the Abu Kamal border post with Iraq.

Speaking to reporters last week, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said U.S. forces were not participating in a combined arms exercise with the SDF as part of their offensive.

But the fluid situation on the ground could give rise to more opportunities for escalation between the SDF and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) group, according to analyst Idlbi.

Of course, those questions are still up in the air, he said.

The Biden administration is also expected to reverse its designation of HTS as a terrorist organization, which could restrict U.S. engagement with any new transitional government.

Jabhat al-Nusra was established in 2012 by ISIL, but split from the group a year later and pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda. It joined with other factions and split from al-Qaeda in 2017, renaming it HTS.

Its leader, Abu Mohammed al-Julani, whose real name is Ahmad al-Sharaa, has since presented himself as a supporter of pluralism and equality, but suspicion remains over how the group would treat highly diverse communities. which make up the Syrian population.

The US government continues to put a $10 million price on his head.

Burner in the background

Despite Biden's celebrations following Al-Assad's ouster, Idlbi said he remains cautious about the outcome the administration wants to see.

At the very least, he said the Biden administration had been caught off guard between divergent schools of thought: one that supported keeping Assad in power to avoid a vacuum, while distancing him from the Iran, and another that supported broader regime change. .

He pointed to a Reuters news agency report last week that the United States and the United Arab Emirates had recently discussed the possibility of lifting sanctions against al-Assad if he agreed to withdraw from the Iran and cut off arms routes to Hezbollah.

The principles of the Biden administration's approach to the situation, with the deprioritization of Syria since taking office in 2021, never fully took shape, he added.

Syria has been put on the back burner for the past four years, and the burner has been turned off, Idlbi said.

In many ways, this muddled strategy mirrors U.S. policy throughout the war, which saw support for some opposition groups morph into a diplomatic pressure campaign against al-Assad.

Former US President Barack Obama's administration initially embraced opposition to al-Assad as similar popular uprisings spread across the Middle East, supporting a coalition of rebel groups largely based in pockets of the east and south of the country.

This support involved a CIA program, since declassified, that allowed the United States, the United Kingdom and several Arab countries to funnel money, weapons and training to certain rebel groups. The program has been criticized for inadvertently funneling weapons to groups considered terrorists by the countries involved.

Obama also said al-Assad's use of chemical weapons against Syrians would constitute a red line, but he hesitated to directly intervene militarily after the government's chemical attack on Ghouta in 2013. Four years later, Trump actually struck a Syrian airbase in response. to the Khan Sheikhoun chemical weapons attack, the first U.S. attack of its kind since the start of the war.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Mahmood Barazi, president of the US Syria Coalition, a group of US organizations opposed to al-Assad, said the rapidly evolving situation had prompted him to rethink how to approach advocacy with the new Trump administration.

Given Trump's unique blend of isolationism and warmongering toward Tehran, Barazi planned to focus on Iranian influence in Syria to convince officials of the need to tighten the screws on al-Assad.

Now he's trying to figure out the best way to create a system with this administration to maintain a very attentive and proactive approach to Syria.

For me, it's an opportunity, he said.

