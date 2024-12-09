US Space Force official warns of rising Chinese threats





WASHINGTON The U.S. Space Force's vice chief of space operations, Gen. Michael Guetlein, issued a stark warning over the weekend about China's accelerating advancements in space technology and its growing ability to challenge U.S. dominance in orbit.

Speaking Dec. 7 at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, Calif., Guetlein described the evolving space environment as increasingly hostile, marked by the erosion of long-standing norms and the emergence of new threats to American space assets.

The adversary is closing that gap quickly and we need to change the way we approach space pretty quickly, Guetlein said. Today, this capacity gap is in our favor, but if it becomes negative for us, it will be a very bad day.

Although Guetlein refrained from specifying certain Chinese actions, he painted a picture of a radically changed strategic landscape. In the past, there was a tacit agreement not to interfere with others' space systems, Guetlein said. But today, that restraint has dissipated, giving way to increasingly bold tactics such as jamming GPS signals, spoofing satellite communications, conducting cyberattacks, and deploying warplanes. unmanned surveillance.

This new standard of behavior is very dangerous and unprofessional, Guetlein said, warning that such activities could escalate into major strategic crises if left unchecked.

China's space ambitions have been well documented in recent years. Its military space program has developed anti-satellite weapons, advanced satellite jammers and other capabilities designed to disrupt U.S. satellites critical to navigation, communications and missile defense. Experts say such capabilities could harm the United States' ability to project power in conflict.

Space Force Response

Guetlein stressed that addressing the threat will require a fundamental shift in how the United States approaches space operations, especially given the relatively modest budget and size of the Space Force. Key to that strategy, he said, will be closer collaboration with international allies and commercial industry, a break from Cold War-era thinking, when the Pentagon was largely autonomous.

In the past, we did not think we could count on our trade and international partners in times of crisis, Guetlein said. That has completely changed.

At the heart of this new approach is the Space Force's proposed Commercial Augmentation Space Reserve (CASR) program. Under CASR, private companies would contractually commit to providing satellite services to the military in times of emergency, even if that means prioritizing military needs over commercial customers. Guetlein described this as a cost-effective way to ensure access to critical space capabilities in a crisis.

We are trying, with very limited resources, to meet a huge demand signal from our joint force, he said.

However, the program has yet to award any contracts and details of its funding and scope remain unclear.

Congressional support

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Vir.), who also spoke at the Reagan Forum, expressed strong support for CASR, emphasizing its importance in leveraging commercial and allied capabilities to maintain strategic advantage.

It shouldn't just be satellite services, Wittman said. We need to make sure it includes launchers. We need to make sure our reserve is there so that, if called upon tomorrow, we can respond with the necessary speed.

Wittman urged the Space Force to ensure the program is comprehensive and ready to respond quickly to threats.

He said the emergency is compounded by China's growing desire to challenge the United States in space. Beijing has launched a record number of satellites in recent years and demonstrated technologies such as satellite grabber arms and orbital debris removal systems, which could be weaponized.

Guetlein's warning comes as the Space Force continues to advocate for more funding and resources to address these threats.

We must act now to ensure that the capability gap does not shrink to zero or worse, become negative, Guetlein said.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spacenews.com/u-s-space-force-official-warns-of-rising-chinese-threats/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos