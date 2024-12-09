US announces airstrikes against IS targets in Syria after Al-Assad's fall | Conflict News





US Central Command says it has struck more than 75 targets to ensure the armed group does not exploit the end of Syrian leaders' rule.

The United States says it has carried out dozens of airstrikes against IS targets in Syria following the brutal collapse of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday it had struck more than 75 targets, including ISIL (IS) leaders, members and camps, to ensure the armed group does not take advantage of the end of the regime of Al-Assad.

CENTCOM said it was carrying out a damage assessment following the strikes, which involved fighter jets including the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress and McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle, but there was no indication civilian casualties.

There is no doubt that we will not allow ISIS to reconstitute and take advantage of the current situation in Syria, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM, said in a statement.

All organizations in Syria must know that we will hold them accountable if they associate with or support ISIS in any way.

The strikes came as outgoing US President Joe Biden described the fall of Al-Assad as a moment of historic risk and opportunity.

In a televised speech from the White House, Biden said the fall of Al-Assad to the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) was a chance for the long-suffering Syrian people to build a future best for his proud country.

It is also a time of risk and uncertainty. As we all look to the question of what's next, the United States will work with partners and stakeholders in Syria to help them seize the opportunity to manage risk, Biden said.

Seeking to claim some of the credit for Al-Assad's fall, Biden said his demise was made possible by declining support for his government from Russia, Iran and Hezbollah.

For years, Assad's main supporters have been Iran, Hezbollah and Russia. But over the past week, their support has collapsed for all three because all three are much weaker today than they were when I took office, Biden said .

The sudden end of 53 years of rule by the al-Assad family has cast a pall of uncertainty over the security situation in the Middle East, including the presence of around 900 American troops in Syria.

US President-elect Donald Trump, who during his first term ordered the number of American troops in Syria to be halved after being dissuaded from opposing a full withdrawal, indicated on Saturday that his administration would not get involved in any conflict in the country.

Syria is a disaster, but it is not our friend, Trump wrote on Truth Social, before emphasizing all capital letters.

THE UNITED STATES SHOULD NOT DO ANYTHING TO DO WITH THIS. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET HIM PLAY. DON’T GET INVOLVED!

In his first public appearance since the capture of Damascus, HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Julani, former leader of Al-Qaeda's Syrian branch, described the fall of Al-Assad as an opportunity to make Syria a beacon for the Islamic nation and the beginning of a new history for the region.

God will not disappoint you, al-Julani said in a victory speech at the symbolic Umayyad mosque in the Syrian capital.

This victory is for all Syrians; they were all part of this victory.

