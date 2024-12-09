eVisa confusion could result in UK residents being banned from entering the UK, rights group says | uk news





Migrant rights groups have warned that UK residents could still be banned from returning abroad due to the switch to digital visas, despite the government extending the deadline by three months.

The Home Office announced last week that the switch to eVisas, which are accepted as proof of UK residence, will begin at the end of March 2025, ditching the original deadline of December 31, which was just a few weeks away, due to technical issues following the switch.

While the delay is largely welcomed, there are widespread concerns that the itinerary changes may not reach overseas airport staff and border officials in time, potentially leading Britons to be denied travel permits and consequently stranded abroad.

Based on previous experience, we emphasize that this message will not filter to all airlines, all check-in agents and third parties, all gate agents, the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (ILPA) and EU civil rights groups. the3million said in a letter to the Home Office after the postponement was announced:

Government regulations state that if a carrier transports a passenger to the UK and is then not permitted to enter the UK, the carrier must cover the costs of bringing the passenger back. The letter states that airlines, as commercial organizations, are risk averse. So, unless they receive confirmation from UK authorities that someone has permission to travel, they are likely to not err on the side of caution and deny that person boarding.

We are concerned that these measures will not be enough to kick the can down the road and avoid travel disruption, Monique Hawkins, head of policy and research at the3million, told the Observer. We need to be assured that people who are stuck abroad through no fault of their own will not have to bear the financial, emotional and devastating burdens. It cannot be left to individuals to persuade airlines to allow them to travel with expired documents; the responsibility must fall squarely on the government.

The eVisa system has already been introduced for EU citizens in the UK. Hawkins said she had seen how people lost job opportunities and tenancies, were denied access to services and had difficulty traveling due to technical errors. It is clear that the current system is not fit for purpose.

The government has launched a 24-hour support hub for transport operators looking to check the immigration status of passengers, but the Resolution Center helpline for passengers only operates during UK daylight hours and often has waiting times of more than an hour.

The Home Office said 3.1 million people had accessed eVisa by opening an online UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account so far this year, but did not say how many people still need to do so. After the extended deadline, your existing Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) will no longer serve as proof of immigration status. However, passport ink stamps and visa vignettes from before BRP are still valid.

Campaigners say the eVisa rollout has been plagued by technical issues. Josephine Whitaker-Yilmaz, from immigration rights charity Praxis, has seen government departments denying parents access to child benefits because they are not prepared to accept eVisas, and high street banks refusing to accept eVisas as proof of identity. This is an administrative mistake that can push families to the edge of poverty or even force them onto the streets.

Some people have faced technical obstacles to accessing eVisa, such as not having a smartphone or regular email account.

Sara Alsherif, program manager at Open Rights Group, said there were times when people had successfully created a UKVI account and received a confirmation email, but were still unable to access their eVisa due to technical issues. There was an issue where people would see the old application instead of the new one. Some of these issues persist, including linking refugee travel documents to eVisa.

Home office delays won't solve the problem. In practice, this has created additional problems and left many without clear guidance, especially since the announcement that it would stop issuing new BRPs. This means people have nothing to prove their right to work, rent or re-house, leaving the Home Office in the dark.

